Ex-49ers DL Sparks S.F. Fan Reactions Off ‘Rebuild’ Quote: ‘Come Home’

Though he’s been gone from the Bay Area the last three seasons, DeForest Buckner is still beloved among fans of the San Francisco 49ers.

The defensive lineman certainly caught the attention of the 49ers Faithful on Thursday, April 13 considering his current situation with the Indianapolis Colts.

Buckner is witnessing a coaching transition in Indy with Shane Steichen on board, which sparks the word “rebuild” around him and the Colts’ facility. However, Buckner’s comments about the “R” word sparked a strong reaction from the former S.F. defensive lineman — and got members of the faithful reacting.

“I hate that word,” Buckner said to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “My rookie year in San Francisco, we went 2-14, the coach got fired, we brought in Kyle [Shanahan] and the majority of the roster was gone. Brought in new guys, and it took a couple of years…We were building a team, a culture and all of that, but I was a young player, so I was able to grind through those tough years…As you get older, rebuild’s definitely not a word you want to hear.”

Those comments brought out the 49er fans who caught wind of his words — and began to make their sales pitch.

“Come home,” Steph Sanchez of SB Nation said on Twitter.

“That would be a dream come through for my niners,” said another fan.

“Come back home DeFo,” another fan said to Buckner.

One more fan left three words for Buckner: “Leave that dump.”

Can Buckner Get Moved?

When Buckner left following the 2019 season and winning the NFC title, the move handed the 49ers the 14th overall pick of the 2020 draft. San Francisco, in response, brought in Javon Kinlaw.

But Buckner’s situation involved monetary reasons — with the 49ers having difficulty keeping Buckner and, at the time, paying Arik Armstead plus dealing with George Kittle and his contract situation.

Now fast forward to 2023 and Buckner was walking into a territory he’s witnessed before: Trade rumors.

This time, Zac Jackson of The Athletic mentioned Buckner’s name as a trade candidate for the Cleveland Browns on March 5. However on Wednesday, April 12, rumors of Buckner getting moved this offseason were put to rest as Indianapolis managed to clear up $2.5 million in cap space per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Colts converted $5 million of DT DeForest Buckner's salary this season into a signing bonus, clearing $2.5M in cap space. He'll still make $19.75M, which is now fully guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2023

The Colts, though, are still dealing with a massive amount of money for Buckner. Per Spotrac, his base salary is set for $13.75 million in 2023, then jumps to $20.25 million for 2024. He doesn’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2025 when he’ll be 31.

So for 49er fans who hope to see Buckner back in the Bay, the best case scenario is waiting two more years. He’ll likely come cheaper and in search for a ring before his career ends.

Are 49ers Considering Interior Defensive Line Come April 28?

Meanwhile, the 49ers have areas to address in 15 days once they get to start their 2023 draft. Is one of them the interior defensive line?

Pro Football Network is one who believes the Niners will address defensive tackle in their seven round mock draft, but not until the seventh round as PFN projects Nelson Nbanasor of Texas State getting selected at No. 247.

Elsewhere, 49ers insider Jack Hammer of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat has S.F. nabbing a defensive tackle earlier than the 247th pick. Hammer has Kobi Turner of Wake Forest going to the 49ers at No. 164 in the fifth round.

However, Clutch Points believes the Niners will address IDL sooner than the seventh round — predicting on Thursday that a South Carolina option will go to them at No. 102 overall: Zacch Pickens from the Gamecocks, which would give the 49ers three South Carolina guys along with Kinlaw and Deebo Samuel.