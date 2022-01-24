49ers’ DeMeco Ryans Interviewed by NFC Team for HC Spot: Report

DeMeco Ryans raised up his coordinating ability another level by drawing up a masterful game plan for the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22 in Lambeau Field: Bottling the Green Bay Packers to 10 points and sacking Aaron Rodgers five times to win 13-10.

Now, the defensive coordinator could get a job elevation.

Ryans’ name has emerged as a potential head coaching candidate. And on Sunday, January 23 on the NFL Network, insider Tom Pelissero revealed that Ryans spent his Sunday interviewing for a head coaching opening in the NFC.

“Coming off that dominant performance against last night in Green Bay, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans interviews today for the Vikings’ head coaching job,” Pelissero said.

And at 3:10 p.m. PT, the Vikings Twitter account confirmed they did interview Ryans.

We have completed an interview with 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans for our open Head Coach position. 📰: https://t.co/OkV1fIqeTW pic.twitter.com/oI4PxO9rLI — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 23, 2022

What Ryans has Accomplished

It’s one thing to hold the league’s 10th best scoring offense to just 10 points.

But Ryans has gotten his unit to bottle up the points against the league’s highest scoring offense the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs as well. Here’s a list of accomplishments his defense has done:

Sacks : The 49ers have produced five sacks in back-to-back games against Pro Bowl quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Rodgers.

: The 49ers have produced five sacks in back-to-back games against Pro Bowl quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Rodgers. Stay grounded : Ryans’ run defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard back in this postseason run.

: Ryans’ run defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard back in this postseason run. No 100-yard receiver: No wideout — including CeeDee Lamb and Davante Adams — have surpassed the triple digit mark against the 49ers’ pass defense.

And against the Packers, Ryans proved to be even more masterful at adjusting and attacking.

DeMeco Ryans is on fire right now switching up these defensive looks to confuse Aaron Rodgers. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 23, 2022

Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Rodgers endured his worst QBR mark of his illustrious career.

DeMeco Ryans and the #49ers defense limited Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to a 19.3 total QBR on Saturday night. That's the worst mark of Rodgers' playoff career. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 23, 2022

Ryans then played some mind games with Rodgers and the Packers, as noted by Hall of Famer and the NFL Network’s Kurt Warner. During this sequence, Ryans blitzed both of his safeties while Rodgers uncorked a bomb to his favorite target Davante Adams. However, the 49ers had an extra safety, Talanoa Hufanga, drop back and assist in covering Adams, causing the confusion on the throw.

"DeMeco Ryans and the San Francisco 49ers had Aaron Rodgers confused all night long"@kurt13warner gives some props to the great defensive performance by the @49ers last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5k9C6LNP4Q — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 23, 2022

Also, inside the red zone and facing the possibility of being down 14-3, Ryans helped put Arik Armstead in a situation where he draws the one-on-one trench battle — ensuring if there’s going to be a double team, it’ll free him up for the sack and force the field goal.

Arik Armstead with a clutch red-zone sack 😅 pic.twitter.com/cGStfQK9kn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

Ryans Receiving Online Endorsements for Head Coach

Ryans called a plan so brilliantly, that even his Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, who forced an early fumble in the game, lauded the brain cells Ryans has as a coordinator.

Fred Warner says that DeMeco Ryans is "one of the smartest minds" he's ever been around #49ers — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) January 23, 2022

Bruce Feldman, college football insider for The Athletic, recalled Ryans’ journey from standout at Alabama to now a hot name in head coaching circles.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans was an awesome player. Former SEC Defensive Player of the Year and later an NFL rookie of the year and then made All-Pro. He's also proving to be a hell of a coach. And still only 37. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2022

Cameron Salerno, who covers the 49ers for the Sacramento Bee, is an endorser of Ryans.

DeMeco Ryans deserves a head coaching job. He called a perfect game after the Packers opening drive — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) January 23, 2022

Even a man representing Ryans’ other former NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles, play-by-play voice Merrill Reese, says Ryans is deserving of his job promotion.

Former Eagles LB and current 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans deserves to be a head coach! He’s exceptionally bright, tough, and the very definition of a leader. What a memorable win over the Packers! — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) January 23, 2022

Lastly, one longtime NFL beat writer who now covers one AFC team searching for a head coach is pushing Ryans’ name to the team he covers.

John McClain, who has covered the NFL for 45 years with the Houston Chronicle and serves as an insider covering the Houston Texans, has monitored the head coaching situation involving that AFC team — with the latest news pointing to Josh McCown as the proverbial favorite to take over the head coaching reins.

McClain, however, offered up this suggestion at 9:30 a.m. PT to the Texans:

“Texans are interviewing so many candidates with one year experience as coordinators they should interview DeMeco Ryans, one of the most popular and respected players in Houston history,” McClain tweeted.

McClain wasn’t through, though: