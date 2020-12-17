49ers Have Player ‘Stolen’ by Broncos

It may be the holiday season but that did not stop the Denver Broncos from playing the role of the Grinch by snagging one of the San Francisco 49ers players from the team’s practice squad. The Broncos signed cornerback Parnell Motley off of the 49ers practice squad, something opposing teams are able to do unless the player is protected by the team. If a player is on a team’s active roster, they cannot sign with another franchise unless they are released.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Broncos made the move after placing cornerbacks Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver on injured reserve to provide help to a depleted position group. This marks Motley’s third team this season as he played two games for the Buccaneers before being released in October.

The Niners claimed Motley off waivers before releasing the corner weeks later but he quickly was re-signed to the team’s practice squad. USA Today detailed how teams can sign players off other team’s practice squads.

Teams can still sign players from other practice squads and put them on their 53-man roster, but each week, teams can protect up to four players from being signed by other teams. So if a team has a proven veteran on its practice squad, it can protect him from being signed by a team that would like to sign him.

Earlier This Season, Hasty Turned Down Offers & Remained on the 49ers Practice Squad

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the process that goes into encouraging players to remain on their practice squad. The Niners found themselves in a similar situation earlier this season with running back JaMycal Hasty who ended up remaining in San Francisco. The decision worked out for Hasty who received significant carries earlier this season when multiple running backs were sidelined. Shanahan explained what went into Hasty’s decision to turn down other offers.

“People have tried to come for him, too, this year,” Shanahan noted, per 49ersWebZone.com. “The guy has been committed to stay here. We have expressed our plans for him, and the guy had to make a tough decision a few weeks ago, whether to stay here on practice squad for another week or go to another team, and he chose to stay here. He believed he’d eventually get his opportunity. We told him we didn’t know when, but it ended up happening the next week. So, he was ready, and I’m glad he’s here for it.”

Shanahan’s Sales Pitch to Practice Squad Players: ‘Get to That Second Contract’

Earlier this season, Shanahan detailed his sales pitch to practice squad players emphasizing their long-term potential by remaining with the Niners. It was likely a hard sell for Motley given the team recently released him this season showing he is not exactly a top priortiy.

“I just really tell people the truth,” Shanahan explained in October, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a lot easier when you believe in someone like we do with him. Guys are so excited to get a start in the NFL and make a little more money that week. I just try to tell guys, ‘A week’s paycheck might help your lifestyle for a little bit, but that’s not going to last you. If you want money in this league, you got to make it. You got to get to that second contract if you want some savings.’”

