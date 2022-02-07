49ers Receiving Future Roster Additions via the Dolphins: Report

Official: The San Francisco 49ers are losing their offensive coordinator.

Also official: The ‘Niners will be getting some roster additions via the Sunday, February 6 move involving them and the Miami Dolphins.

The AFC East franchise are in the process to finalize a deal to make 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the team’s newest head coach, reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter at 3:02 p.m. PT.

Sources: Miami is working on a deal with 49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022

The Dolphins confirmed the move on their personal Twitter account at 3:19 p.m. PT.

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

McDaniel leaves after spending five seasons with the 49ers, but this past season as his lone season serving as offensive coordinator. The move also gives the Dolphins a biracial hire as head coach — with McDaniel’s father being black.

And on that note, the 49ers will receive some things in exchange with the Dolphins… with the diversity aspect included.

What the 49ers Get in Return

Via ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner, here’s what the ‘Niners will get via South Beach:

“49ers will receive a pair of compensatory third-round picks (one in each of next two years) with Mike McDaniel headed to the Dolphins as head coach. McDaniel is biracial and thus Niners get compensation under league’s diversity development and hiring incentive program,” Wagoner tweeted.

To further elaborate — the 49ers will be getting draft picks between the end of round three and the start of the fourth round in the future, per Wagoner.

The 49ers NFL Draft order was aligned like this before Sunday’s deal:

Second round, No. 61 overall

Round 3, No. 93 overall

Round 4, No. 130 overall

Round 5, No. 170 overall

Round 6, No. 186 overall (from Broncos)

Round 7, No. 251 overall (compensatory)

Round 7, No. 254 overall (compensatory)

Round 7, No. 260 overall (compensatory)

But now, the 49ers land two more compensatory picks by virtue of the McDaniel hire made by Miami — upping the total to 9 barring any trades.

The other compensatory pick via Miami could come in the 2023 draft, as noted by The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

Still confirming this, but the belief is that the 49ers' compensation for losing Mike McDaniel will be two third-round picks — one in the upcoming draft, the other in the 2023 draft. … — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) February 7, 2022

McDaniel had ‘Meteoric Rise’

McDaniel’s hire has been met with praise.

David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for The Athletic, said the Yale graduate has had a “meteoric rise.”

“A meteoric rise for Mike McDaniel as 49ers’ OC the past year. He entered the 2021 season as a first-time coordinator who’d never done regular press conferences. McDaniel developed a public voice this season — his sense of humor was a hit — and now he’ll be Miami’s head coach,” Lombardi tweeted.

Lombardi added another tweet — which points to the reason why the 49ers hired former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn (served as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions) on Friday evening, February 4, which was additionally mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers article.

Mike McDaniel has been a key architect of the 49ers offense and especially its run game over the past 5 seasons. Since McDaniel is leaving to be Miami’s head coach, SF’s hire of Anthony Lynn — a respected run-game architect — becomes even more vital — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 6, 2022

Eric Crocker of Locked on 49ers Podcast, who is a former NFL defensive back, praised the hire.

Now there are 2 black head coaches in the NFL! ✊🏾 #IStandWithMike pic.twitter.com/FZNr6UIhFE — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) February 6, 2022

Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network said “the Miami Dolphins get it right” by hiring McDaniel.

Miami Dolphins get it right, hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as 11th head coach https://t.co/kTBTeTnwlu via @PFN365 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 6, 2022

There’s already thoughts of this wrinkle being added to the Dolphins’ playbook: The offensive lineman motion block made famous by Trent Williams during the playoff road win over the Green Bay Packers.

i can’t wait to see mike mcdaniel use jesse davis like this pic.twitter.com/AOGmhmdsYc — josh houtz (@houtz) February 5, 2022

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network has this prediction: Lots of zone read running plays since McDaniel spent a lot of time with Kyle Shanahan.

Mike McDaniel has spent more coach years with Kyle Shahahan than just about anyone. So I’m expecting Dolphins to do a lot of Shanahan zone run scheme but he’s also known through the league as big “new idea guy.” All the buzz words you’ve probably heard — innovative, creative, etc — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 7, 2022

Lastly, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post tweeted out the list of descriptions that describe McDaniel.

The Dolphins are hiring a coach, Mike McDaniel, described by players and coaches to me as "brilliant," "outside-the-box," "football savant," "innovative," "great football mind," "players' coach" and "communicator." — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 6, 2022

McDaniel now becomes the fourth minority representative to hold a head coaching position in the NFL, joining Saleh (Jets), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders).