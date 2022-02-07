49ers Receiving Future Roster Additions via the Dolphins: Report

Official: The San Francisco 49ers are losing their offensive coordinator.
Also official: The ‘Niners will be getting some roster additions via the Sunday, February 6 move involving them and the Miami Dolphins.
The AFC East franchise are in the process to finalize a deal to make 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the team’s newest head coach, reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter at 3:02 p.m. PT.
The Dolphins confirmed the move on their personal Twitter account at 3:19 p.m. PT.
McDaniel leaves after spending five seasons with the 49ers, but this past season as his lone season serving as offensive coordinator. The move also gives the Dolphins a biracial hire as head coach — with McDaniel’s father being black.
And on that note, the 49ers will receive some things in exchange with the Dolphins… with the diversity aspect included.
What the 49ers Get in Return
Via ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner, here’s what the ‘Niners will get via South Beach:
“49ers will receive a pair of compensatory third-round picks (one in each of next two years) with Mike McDaniel headed to the Dolphins as head coach. McDaniel is biracial and thus Niners get compensation under league’s diversity development and hiring incentive program,” Wagoner tweeted.
To further elaborate — the 49ers will be getting draft picks between the end of round three and the start of the fourth round in the future, per Wagoner.
The 49ers NFL Draft order was aligned like this before Sunday’s deal:
- Second round, No. 61 overall
- Round 3, No. 93 overall
- Round 4, No. 130 overall
- Round 5, No. 170 overall
- Round 6, No. 186 overall (from Broncos)
- Round 7, No. 251 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7, No. 254 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7, No. 260 overall (compensatory)
But now, the 49ers land two more compensatory picks by virtue of the McDaniel hire made by Miami — upping the total to 9 barring any trades.
The other compensatory pick via Miami could come in the 2023 draft, as noted by The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.
McDaniel had ‘Meteoric Rise’
McDaniel’s hire has been met with praise.
David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for The Athletic, said the Yale graduate has had a “meteoric rise.”
“A meteoric rise for Mike McDaniel as 49ers’ OC the past year. He entered the 2021 season as a first-time coordinator who’d never done regular press conferences. McDaniel developed a public voice this season — his sense of humor was a hit — and now he’ll be Miami’s head coach,” Lombardi tweeted.
Lombardi added another tweet — which points to the reason why the 49ers hired former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn (served as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions) on Friday evening, February 4, which was additionally mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers article.
Eric Crocker of Locked on 49ers Podcast, who is a former NFL defensive back, praised the hire.
Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network said “the Miami Dolphins get it right” by hiring McDaniel.
There’s already thoughts of this wrinkle being added to the Dolphins’ playbook: The offensive lineman motion block made famous by Trent Williams during the playoff road win over the Green Bay Packers.
Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network has this prediction: Lots of zone read running plays since McDaniel spent a lot of time with Kyle Shanahan.
Lastly, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post tweeted out the list of descriptions that describe McDaniel.
McDaniel now becomes the fourth minority representative to hold a head coaching position in the NFL, joining Saleh (Jets), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders).
