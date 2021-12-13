49ers Rally Around Dontae Johnson Amid Family Tragedy

The San Francisco 49ers victory was much needed for someone who wasn’t with them and unable to be with them.

The 49ers, nearly losing a 14-point lead, scored the game winner on a Brandon Aiyuk walk-off touchdown in overtime to win 26-23 over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

The win not only was an emotional lift for a franchise battling for a postseason spot, but the victory also comes off the heels of a family tragedy involving one key defender who was absent from the thriller in Cincy.

Dontae Johnson’s Absence Explained

Dontae Johnson went from starter and replacement cornerback for the injured Emmanuel Moseley to a scratch for the 49ers on the eve of the Bengals showdown.

But the unfortunate reason was finally revealed by NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco following the road win: Johnson’s mother died.

“Very sad news for the 49ers family. Dontae Johnson’s mother had a heart attack and passed away this morning, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. He (Johnson) was back home with her,” was what Maiocco tweeted during the postgame press conference.

Johnson’s mother was Holly Garner, and much like the report the 49ers and Shanahan found out about her death after beating the Bengals.

“So that was a real emotional day for Dontae and the team found out after the game,” Shanahan told reporters. “You tell him how much you hurt for him, that we’re all dreading that day.”

Because of Johnson’s absence, rookie Ambry Thomas stepped in and started. Despite surrendering the late fourth quarter touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase that tied the game at 20, Thomas finished with six tackles and two solo stops.

“I’m just happy that Ambry came in, stepped it up, the guys played well around him,” Shanahan said.

Support Pours in for Johnson

The emotions spilled for the 49ers after the game following the Aiyuk 12-yard touchdown grab from Jimmy Garoppolo.

But there were a new set of emotions afterwards:

The support was instant for Johnson on social media:

General manager John Lynch also posted his well-wishes to his cornerback.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dontae Johnson, who lost his mother today. Dontae is as good of a person whom I’ve ever encountered. His Mom must have been special to raise such a fine young man. We grieve with Dontae and his family tonight,” was what Lynch posted on his Twitter account.

The week was a tumultuous one for the 30-year-old cornerback. Even Johnson’s head coach had a difficult time addressing the reason for Johnson’s quick departure. If anything, Shanahan was glad Johnson was with her before she passed.

“Real happy even though it was such a dark, tough day for Dontae that he was able to get out there and be with his mom when it happened. I’m happy we had something, at least, positive to show him,” Shanahan said.

And the 49ers have a plan in place when Johnson does return.

“When he’s ready and he’s good, he’s got a lot of people that care about him here when he comes back,” Shanahan said.