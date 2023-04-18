49ers Meeting 2 More Explosive WRs After Free Agent Signings: Report

It’s not looking like the San Francisco 49ers are through adding to their already dynamic wide receiver room.

Even after signing unrestricted free agent Chris Conley and an exclusive rights deal with Jauan Jennings both on Monday, April 17, the 49ers have two more wideout visitors lined up — giving off the indicator that the 49ers will be adding an additional target to the offense.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Tuesday, April 18, the 49ers have a top 30 visit with Dontayvion Wicks of Virginia set for Wednesday. But that’s not all. Per Mike Garafolo also of the NFL Network, S.F. is meeting with Jayden Reed of Michigan State.

Wide receiver is emerging as a pivotal position of need for the Niners especially with their NFL Draft process set to begin in 10 days. Here’s a breakdown of both wideouts.

One Has ‘3-Level Threat Framework,’ Draft Analyst Says

Wicks, who stands at 6-foot-1, 206-pounds and comes with 10″ hands, has a draft believer in Ian Cummings of the Pro Football Network. Cummings gave a strong description of Wicks’ catching ability.

“I like to evaluate wide receivers within the three-level threat framework — creating before, during, and after the catch process. In the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, a couple of my favorite prospects within the three-level threat framework were Garrett Wilson and Romeo Doubs. This cycle, Wicks has quickly made his way onto the list,” Cummings wrote.

Wicks, though, faces the dilemma of entering the league with his 2021 production far better than his 2022 one. In the former, Wicks emerged with 57 catches, 1,203 yards and scored nine touchdowns. His numbers, though, dropped significantly in the latter campaign with only 30 receptions, 430 yards and just two touchdowns.

Still, Wicks is getting his name etched on NFL teams’ radars including the 49ers off his burst after the catch and, as Cummings described, his twitch.

“Wicks has the high-end cylindrical twitch to suddenly cut stems and snap around on routes. He’s a spry lateral athlete with great burst and freedom on his cuts. The Virginia WR is a snappy, amped-up, high-energy short-area mover who can vary his stride lengths with speed, precision, and control,” Cummings said.

Other Brings ‘Utility’ Aspect on Field

The Spartan Reed is the shorter visitor at 5-foot-11, 187-pounds. But size gets left behind in Reed’s trail of speed, as he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

And with the speed comes a versatility aspect attached to Reed’s game, with draft expert for nfl.com Lance Zierlein describing that element in his draft evaluation of Reed.

“Utility wideout with the ability to take snaps at multiple receiver positions while offering both kickoff and punt return talent. Reed looks smaller in many of his matchups, but he is rarely deterred by size,” Zierlein wrote.

Reed, like Wicks, is his own burner with a knack for hitting a second gear in a hurry to beat his defenders. He additionally shows a good nose for the football even if it means tracking the ball or circling back to his quarterback. He’s even made back shoulder catches in the end zone. And, he’s pulled down jump balls like this one:

Reed, though, isn’t the strongest with his releases and tends to rely more on speed than planting a foot then turning up field. Zierlein additionally pointed out how the Spartan dealt with hip tightness on his routes.

But given his background as a special teamer and run-after-catch option, he could be worth placing next to Ray-Ray McCloud on special teams then get inserted into the WR lineup.