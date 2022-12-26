NFC Champion 49ers Defender Says it’s Brock Purdy Over Jimmy Garoppolo

Donte Whitner has long been a supporter of Jimmy Garoppolo — even during moments where his San Francisco 49ers future was in jeopardy or when he had to be blunt about the way the team and Garoppolo underperformed.

With Garoppolo expected to lose the walking boot from his ankle injury, does the NFC champion on the 49ers’ Super Bowl 47 team believe Jimmy G is deserving to reclaim the quarterback reins? Or is it officially the Brock Purdy show moving forward according to “Hitner?”

“Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo’s about to get out of a walking boot,” Whitner began on the latest edition of “Hitner’s Hot Take” released Monday, December 26. However, next came his answer.

“But with the way that Brock Purdy has been playing over these past few weeks, what he adds to this 49ers offense — being able to improvise, the deep ball, throws outside the numbers — I think that if Jimmy Garoppolo returns, he should be the backup to Brock Purdy,” Whitner said.

What Purdy Has Accomplished in Garoppolo’s Absence

Purdy elevated his touchdown numbers to eight by tossing two more aerial scores in the 37-20 romp of the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

He now has a personal streak of four straight games of throwing two touchdown passes. But here’s what else Purdy has now accomplished.

Per CBS Sports, Purdy has ranked first in three different QB categories since his Week 13 start.

Brock Purdy ranks since Week 13 Rank

Pass Rating 110.0 1st

Pass TD/Att 7.5% t-1st

Win pct 1.000 t-1st unreal pic.twitter.com/GEIqx0iUMW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 26, 2022

Via ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Purdy has matched NFL record-breaker and Hall of Famer Dan Marino with this accomplishment:

A list of every QB since 1950 to throw for multiple TDs with a 100+ passer rating in each of his first three career starts: Dan Marino

Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/DhSM7b3Sfr — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 25, 2022

Renowned NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger continued to be impressed with Purdy’s ascension — including highlighting his footwork and how he uses that to fake out linebackers, calling it “beautiful stuff.”

.@49ers @brockpurdy13 4 games and counting and the ball is getting spread around and the offense looks dangerous. Decide for yourself about PrettyPurdy. @CycloneFB #BaldtsBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/6bfdGjVecH — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 26, 2022

How Long Before Garoppolo Returns?

NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Saturday that Garoppolo should be healthy enough to play in the postseason and can get his boot removed after the 49ers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Day.

“The team is holding out hope that there’s a possibility — even though Purdy is playing great — that Garoppolo will be able to play in the postseason,” Glazer said. “But they’ll know more when they get that walking boot taken off after next week’s game.”

Garoppolo is not expected to suit up for the 49ers’ road trip on New Year’s Day. Even without the walking boot, there’s no telling if he’ll be cleared to suit up for the season finale at Levi’s Stadium against the rival Arizona Cardinals.

Currently, the 49ers sit at the No. 3 slot in the NFC playoff standings behind the Minnesota Vikings and the holder of the one seed the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners currently face the inevitability of hosting a playoff game in Santa Clara during the NFL’s wildcard weekend of January 14 with the New York Giants as a current possible opponent.

While Garoppolo has extensive playoff experience and one year ago, helped lead the Niners to the NFC title game before falling to the Los Angeles Rams, Whitner still believes that the 49ers belong to Purdy moving forward the rest of the way.

“[Garoppolo has] to be the confidante, you have to be that set of eyes that [Purdy] needs to progress through the playoffs, and, ultimately, to win the Super Bowl,” Whitner said.

He concluded with, “Love you, Jimmy, but this is Brock Purdy’s show now.”