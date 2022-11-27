49ers Starter Gives Blunt Reasons Why the Defense Has Few Peers

Clad in colors that resembles the “strength in numbers” crowd at the Chase Center for Golden State Warriors basketball games postgame, Dre Greenlaw shared what else qualifies as strength in numbers: The San Francisco 49ers defense.

The cat-quick outside linebacker was one of three 49er defenders who tallied five tackles at Levi’s Stadium in the 13-0 shutout win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 27 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. In the process, the 49ers delivered the following accolades through that side of the football as noted by the NFL Twitter account:

The @49ers defense: ❌ 94 straight game minutes of shutout defense

❌ Four straight games with 2nd-half shutouts Unreal. 😤 pic.twitter.com/x73YE6mtVT — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

Greenlaw, clad in a beanie and colored casual shirt in the colors of their Bay Area basketball representative, let it be known to reporters that the 49ers defense has few peers…and detailed what separates them from other units across the league.

Greenlaw: ‘I Just Don’t See That From Other Teams’

Captured by NBC Sports Bay Area, Greenlaw shared how on this defense, it’s not All-Pros or one guy doing all the work on the field.

“This whole year has been a group effort. It ain’t been one guy that’s just been making plays. It’s been all 11 guys feeding off of each other,” Greenlaw began with reporters following the win. “And then looking across, just seeing your brother and just seeing him and the way he’s playing, it just kinds of feed off of each other man.”

Greenlaw, who is already nearing 80 tackles this season, admitted that the 49ers defense didn’t establish their 2022 identity right away.

“We’ve kind of struggled in the beginning with finding out who we were as a team and as a defense,” Greenlaw said. “But I think with us being around each other more and having that confidence in each other, I think we’re starting to figure out who we are and we’re showing it all on Sundays.”

And that’s when Greenlaw let it be known what separates the 2022 49ers defense from others

“Film don’t lie. You turn on the silent tape, you see all 11 people running around fiercely trying to play football and take somebody’s head off, and I just don’t see that from other teams,” Greenlaw boldly said.

"We're the No. 1 defense in the NFL." Dre Greenlaw knows exactly who the 49ers are on defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/0VFRvUCfI9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 28, 2022

Image Shows Hunter’s Mindset Among 49ers Defense

Greenlaw additionally added a pass deflection and four solo stops in the win. But here’s what else the 49ers accomplished versus the Saints:

Run defense: The Niners allowed an average of just 2.9 yards per carry. And the longest run from scrimmage by New Orleans? A 10-yard scamper by quarterback Andy Dalton.

Lack of 40 Yarders: While the 49ers did surrender a 35-yard to Rashid Shaheed, the Saints never earned anything past 40 yards through the air facing the 49ers. The 49ers delivered four pass breakups. The cornerback duo of Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir both delivered five tackles apiece (Lenoir’s tackles were all solo). Lenoir also put the clamps on first rounder Chris Olave on this deep ball.

Takeaways: While Dalton may have taken care of the ball aerially, the Saints still coughed up the football twice on fumbles recovered by Greenlaw and returning defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Greenlaw true to his word: Greenlaw described how he sees multiple men to the football on the 49ers. The Athletic’s David Lombardi captured a photo that illustrates what Greenlaw means — one that shows an 8-on-2 advantage the 49ers created below.

That's eight 49ers defenders in the immediate vicinity of the football. A defense that's flying around like that maximizes its chances of good fumble luck pic.twitter.com/2n8SfDej10 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 28, 2022

Even Jimmy Garoppolo loves being around this defense.

“We’ve got a hell of a defense man. I love playing with those guys. There’s some dogs out there,” Garoppolo said via NBC Sports Bay Area.

49ers' defense got that dawg in them 🤧 pic.twitter.com/asSXYxp3nG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 28, 2022

And, Nick Bosa had this telling statement postgame regarding this defense in comparison to the 2019 one that helped clinch the NFC title.