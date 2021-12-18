49ers Players React After Crucial Starter Ruled Out Against Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers will be down one of their top performers on offense yet again this Sunday.

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell has not practiced all week as he continues to move through the league’s concussion protocol and battles a sore knee. The rookie runner, leading the team in rushing yards this season, will not take the field against the Atlanta Falcons in San Francisco on December 19, per the official injury report.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the reasons behind the team’s decision to keep Mitchell on the sideline.

“With the pain tolerance of his knee, we thought it’d go down faster and it hasn’t gone quicker than we thought,” Shanahan said.

The coach added that while there’s a chance Mitchell will be back in time for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Tennessee Titans on December 23 coming off a short week, there’s also a good chance the running back could miss that game as well.

Mitchell’s Backups Speak Out on Running Back’s Absence

Filling in for the injured Mitchell will be the duo of running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who led the team in rushing last season, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has served as a vital change of pace back for the Niners this year — and to considerable success.

Wilson was confident that the two could combine to get the job done at home against the Falcons Sunday, following a joint effort last week on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals that produced 93 yards on 21 carries between the two, as well as a Samuel TD. The 49ers rushed for 100 yards even as a team.

“It’s not me and Deebo’s first rodeo,” Wilson told reporters during a Friday press conference. “We’ve been around each other three years now. He knows me and I know him. With the ball in our hands, we have the same mindset — nobody can bring us down and we’re going to score.”

Rushing Attack has Been Crucial in Niners’ Resurgence

San Francisco started the year 2-0, then lost four games in a row to find itself on the brink of a lost season.

However, the Niners found a way to stay afloat, and Shanahan eventually implemented a new strategy that focused on running the ball more heavily. The decision proved to be a turning point in the season.

San Francisco set a goal prior to their showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 to rush the ball 40 times per game. The offensive transition proved a success, as the Niners reeled off three wins in a row against the Rams, Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings, pounding the ball to the tune of 41 carries per game over those three contests.

That strategy has been more difficult to employ in recent weeks due to Mitchell’s absence and other key injuries. However, the Niners find themselves at 7-6 and in the thick of the playoff hunt. A win against the Falcons Sunday would go a long way toward making the postseason a reality.