Ex-49ers Star Lineman Headed to Prison for 15 Years

Former San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield is headed to prison on a 15-year sentence, The Mercury News reported.

“ ’No’ meant nothing to this defendant. Based on his status, I think he was never held accountable for prior criminal behavior,” Deputy District Attorney Tim McInerney said in a statement Thursday. “Today, he was properly held accountable.”

Stubblefield was found guilty back in July for raping his disabled babysitter in 2015 inside of his own home.

The jury found him guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment and acquitted him of raping a person incapable of giving consent. They also determined that Stubblefield used a gun on the defendant.

Other Run-Ins With The Law

McInerney called on the testimony of two other women who testified to being assaulted by Stubblefield, The Mercury News said.

In addition, the former Niners lineman has had other run-ins with the law with women, including being jailed for 90 days after pleading guilty to stealing his former girlfriend’s mail back in 2010.

A year prior to that, in 2009, Stubblefield was sentenced to probation after pleading guilting lying to federal officials investigating a performance-enhancing drug ring that catered to professional athletes.

The BALCO incident

Stubblefield was one of several of Oakland Raiders (Las Vegas) members who were found among the list of clients of the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative that had given performance-enhancing drugs to Olympian Marion Jones and many others.

At first, Stubblefield lied to federal investigators about using EPO and THG after he was charged in 2008. But then he eventually cooperated with federal and NFL investigators and gave the list of names of players, agents, and trainers of using the drugs.

Since he cooperated, he was only sentenced to two years probation.

Stubblefield’s NFL Career

Stubblefield was originally drafted by the 49ers with the No. 26 overall pick out of the University of Kansas in the 1993 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking up 10.5 sacks. As a Niner, he made three Pro Bowls in San Francisco. He was also a key part of the 49ers team that won Super Bowl XXIX, and earned All-Pro honors in 1997 after tallying a career-high 15 sacks.

In 1998, the Kansas product signed with the Washington Redskins (Football Team) before returning to San Francisco just a few seasons later.

He then went on to have a one-year stint with the Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders in 2003 and a year later signed with the New England Patriots in 2004, until he was injured and released, In his 11 year NFL career, Stubblefield recorded 434 tackles, 53.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

