Fans Will Love How This 49ers Starter Is Spending His Bye Week

With Emmanuel Mosley out for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season with a torn ACL, the San Francisco 49ers have had to turn to Deommodore Lenoir to fill the outside cornerback spot opposite Charvarius Ward. Though the prospects of having to replace a fan-favorite cornerback in the middle of the best statistical season of his career is certainly a tough ask, Lenoir credits his experience at the University of Oregon for his impressively short memory, as he detailed to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I developed that going through college,” said Lenoir. “I was more of a person when something went wrong or something happened or I messed up or it was bad on my end, I was the person who I would let that get to me. Now, it’s short-term memory and I try to turn it into a positive.”

“In this league, you have to be a tough person to go out and compete every game against the best of the best and be criticized. You have to have a tough skin.”

With some time away from the team to rest and recharge before reconvening in Santa Clara for a crucial back half of the 2022 NFL season, Lenoir has committed to using his time to prepare for the challenge.

“I’m going to increase my film study and come back and try to be the best person I can be,” Lenoir told Maiocco.

John Lynch Is Happy With Deommodore Lenoir’s Performance

Asked for comment on Maiocco’s story, Lynch complemented the play of his 2021 fifth-round pick, especially his defensive versatility.

“Deommodore Lenoir has really impressed,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “He’s played nickel. He’s played outside. Wherever he’s played, he’s competed at a really high level. It hasn’t been flawless, but it’s been really good. He’s got a lot of fight to him, and he’s a really skilled player.”

Even if a returning Jason Verrett eventually overtakes Lenoir on the depth chart, it’s clear Lynch would rather have him on the roster than off of it, as utility players are hard to come by.

Deommodore Lenoir Named San Francisco 49ers’ Weak Link

While Lynch is happy to have Lenoir on his roster, the fine folks over at Sports Illustrated’s All 49ers FN aren’t as high on the collegiate Duck, naming him “The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense.”

So far this season, Lenoir has given up 26 catches on 35 targets (74.3 percent), 8.7 yards per target and a passer rating of 100.4. To his credit, he hasn’t given up a touchdown catch. but he also has broken up just one pass and intercepted none. He’s playing extremely conservative, soft coverage, meaning he’s trying to keep the wide receiver in front of him and not give up big plays. Instead, he’s giving up lots of shorter catches and not putting up much resistance. He essentially is content to concede catches and make tackles. This will be a problem in the playoffs when the 49ers face offenses with serious firepower.

Is All 49ers FN writer Grant Cohn correct? Will Lenoir’s pension for giving up catches prove a hindrance down the stretch and especially in the playoffs? Or will the 49ers be able to overcome this issue? Based on Lenoir’s comments to Maiocco, it’s clear he’s willing to work on his craft and get better.