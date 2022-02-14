NFL Exec: 49ers Can Get High First-Round Pick From NFC Rival for Jimmy Garoppolo

As the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 offseason begins in earnest, the top priority for the Niners centers around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 30-year-old quarterback appears to be departing Santa Clara, California via trade, with Jimmy G sending a “final message” to fans after the 49ers lost 20-17 in the NFC Championship. In that framework, the 49ers front office is now focused on getting the most amount of value for Garoppolo.

Fortunately for San Francisco, good starting quarterbacks are hard to find in the NFL and there are more than a couple of teams that could use someone like Garoppolo’s talents. As one NFL executive pointed out, that includes the Washington Commanders.

In an article by The Athletic’s Ben Standig, an NFL exec commented anonymously about what he thinks Garoppolo is worth and what the 49ers may get for him. While he has hang-ups with the QB, the exec thinks they can get a high pick in return.

“One executive positively labeled Garoppolo a ‘functional starter,'” Standig’s article reads. “A level he says doesn’t apply for several players who started games in 2021, like Washington’s Taylor Heinicke — and perhaps all of the 2022 QB draft prospects. The executive doesn’t think Garoppolo is worth the 11th selection or any first-round choice based on skill set and injury history. Yet he argued the Commanders could justify sending the pick to San Francisco should they concede none of the incoming passers are worthy of that selection.”

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

49ers Legend Thinks 49ers Should Keep Garoppolo

As the buildup and speculation to Garoppolo’s probable trade continues, many of those in the NFL world are dropping their takes on the situation, including Niners legend Joe Montana.

In an interview with The Ringer, Montana said that Trey Lance still doesn’t appear ready to be the starter after a year on the bench, and that San Francisco needs to keep Jimmy G for the 2022 season.

“I think they keep Jimmy until you find somebody else,” Montana said. “I don’t think Trey’s ready to play yet myself after talking to some of the players. I think it’s one of those things that if you can keep Jimmy healthy, he plays well enough to get you [to the Super Bowl.]”

Montana has a point, as the Niners are 35-16 with Garoppolo as a starter.

Steve Young Weighs In

Besides Montana, a second legendary 49ers QB, Steve Young, shared his thoughts on the situation. From his perspective, Garoppolo departing makes sense, but only because he and Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan never quite clicked.

“When he joined the team, the team needed a quarterback to make some throws, and they didn’t have that,” Young said on KNBR. “Jimmy can make throws, he’s a starting quarterback in the league. How far he can go, I feel like in the end was limited by the trust between Kyle [Shanahan] and Jimmy. It never got completely established like I wish it would have. In the end, both guys have to own that, and Jimmy does as well.”

It’s all relative, as the 49ers did make two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl with Garoppolo. The Niners just couldn’t get over the hump.