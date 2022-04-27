Edge Heat: 5 Defenders Who Would fit the 49ers’ Trenches

The second most crucial decision that had to be addressed by John Lynch on Monday, April 25 outside of Deebo Samuel involved another pivotal contract: One with a $17.86 million price tag.

Nick Bosa became the recipient of that amount, as Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers exercised his fifth-year option.

Now comes this: Who joins in on the edge heat opposite of Bosa?

Edge rusher continues to be considered a pressing need for the 49ers. There’s still fans and those who cover the 49ers envisioning a scenario where the ‘Niners get added speed opposite of the All-Pro Bosa — even in an offseason that’s seen Kemoko Turay come on board via the Indianapolis Colts and Kerry Hyder return to the Bay after struggling with the Seattle Seahawks.

Heavy on 49ers found five with the best potential to dominate under defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. And this is not solely based on value and production, but how their intangibles make them ideal for what S.F. is searching for. Here’s the top five in order:

Drake Jackson, USC

The Trojans star spoke with S.F. at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He’s got the explosion off the ball and twitchiness that Kocurek has thrived on in the Bay. He’s also shed nearly 20 pounds to become quicker.

He doesn’t have much of a hand arsenal, as he’s mostly used his speed plus a jab/dip to get around blockers. But with his freakish edge quickness, he’s perfect for the 49ers’ “NASCAR” front that places the fastest 49er defenders across the line.

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie may not have Jackson’s snap explosion. And he may be an inch shorter than the 6-foot-4 Trojan.

But Ebiketie has more powerful hands at the point of attack. His swipe move combined with his closing speed makes him a highly coveted edge rusher. But he’s quick enough to snake through a gap and destroy the run. Here’s what could also convince the ‘Niners: He can block field goals (second play of film below).

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Bonitto may be considered undersized at 6-foot-3, 248-pounds and, as noted by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com, played in a slant-based scheme where he mostly operated in a two-point stance.

But think about it: A trench defender slightly under 250 with the quick feet to disrupt the pass, the agility and flexibility to slip inside the “B” gap to blow up a play and is slippery enough to spend little time getting blocked. Sound familiar? He’s an Arden Key-type out of OU.

DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

The standout from Conference USA has began to climb up the boards.

Bleacher Report started out writing that he had fourth round potential. Chad Reuter of nfl.com now has him going late third round to the 49ers in his latest mock. Malone may fall into the 240-pounds and under category, but his wicked second gear after shedding the block and his counter swipe followed by that relentless acceleration makes him a Kocurek/Ryans fit.

Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Hard to call someone who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine and a guy who played Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) football a sleeper. But Barno fits that description.

Why? He’s still learning edge rusher after playing safety then outside linebacker. But he’s got a high ceiling off his towering size (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) accompanied with that wicked movement once the center moves the ball. An edge rusher with that kind of 40 time is a scary thought in a front four featuring Bosa, Hyder and Turay when the 49ers go “NASCAR.” And Kocurek could be the guy who unlocks his potential even more — having done it for Hyder, Key and others in the past.