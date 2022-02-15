Former 49ers Defender Shares What ‘Irks’ Him About Rams’ Stafford

Richard Sherman may be far removed from his NFC West playing days with the Seattle Seahawks and recently, the San Francisco 49ers. But the verbose cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still is clearly not fond of certain things involving his old division rival the Los Angeles Rams.

But there’s one Ram in particular he’s “irked” by: Matthew Stafford.

And Stafford got the vocal cornerback to sound off on his own Twitter account after watching the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the dramatic 23-20 Super Bowl win on Sunday, February 13.

“He gets his day brother. But just throwing around HOF (Hall of Fame) like that just irks me. So many had to be the most dominant to make it,” Sherman posted on his account.

Sherman Answers if Stafford is Hall of Fame Worthy

The longtime Detroit Lions quarterback arrived to L.A. via trade having won not one playoff game in the Motor City. Now, Stafford is yet to lose a playoff game as an L.A. Ram — winning all four playoff contests with half of them witnessing Stafford feed Cooper Kupp to help decide the outcome, including the final two minutes of the big game:

Stafford ended up putting up these final numbers: 26-of-40, 283 yards, 3 touchdowns but 2 interceptions.

Sherman was not impressed, launching some response tweets blasting the Rams’ QB1 including whether or not Stafford is Hall of Fame worthy to CBS Sports NFL writer Will Brinson. Brinson posted about how Stafford played “lights out” in his first season and postseason with the Rams — plus mentioned that game-winning drive. Sherman, though, sounded off.

“Lights out?! He was a dropped pick away from his team going home in the NFC Championship. Threw two picks in the Super Bowl. Lights out?! When?!” Sherman asked online.

Brinson brought up more stats to back his claim. But Sherman responded by saying: “He did nothing spectacular. It’s really a macrocosm of his career. Did good. Not great. Made a few wow passes. Made a few face palm passes. Aaron Donald and Von are the two HOF he should thank.”

Sherman Continued Rant

Sherman, whose 49er teams went 4-1 against the Rams with him in the defensive lineup according to Pro Football Reference, wasn’t through with his barrage of criticism of Stafford.

Sherman responded to a tweet from free agent defensive tackle Datone Jones, who also hails from the L.A. region like the Compton native Sherman.

So any QB that wins a SB in a big city is HOF. Good player. Just thought HOF was the elite of the elite. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 15, 2022

Sherman also didn’t want to hear the Detroit excuse as a valid point in the argument either.

“He led the league in INTs (Stafford tied for league lead with Trevor Lawrence). Was put in a position to win but still didn’t make an All-Pro or Pro Bowl. So the Detroit excuse is removed and still. The team was complete and won the Super Bowl with HOF players on the other side of the ball. But I still don’t see an argument for him,” Sherman said to Jones regarding Stafford’s HOF status.

Sherman is likely not done bashing Stafford either. He plans to make the Rams QB a part of his discussion on his Podcast this week.