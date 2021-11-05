2 Ex-Pro Bowl WRs Mentioned as Possibilities for the 49ers

Deebo Samuel is putting up Pro Bowl numbers, Brandon Aiyuk redeemed himself in the last game and George Kittle is good to go this week for the San Francisco 49ers.

But could more receiver help be on the way? Especially with two prominent names listed on the free agent market?

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Two polarizing, yet talented wideouts are officially on the lookout for a new home. And their names have been linked to the 49ers as their next potential suitor.

Odell Beckham Jr. On 49ers Radar, Insider Says

Here’s where things now are with Odell Beckham Jr. as of the morning of Friday, November 5.

Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he’s out and he’ll head to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

The three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants never got to mesh with the Cleveland Browns — only producing one 1,000-yard season but limited to just 17 receptions this season. He ultimately became a distraction for the Browns by first seeking a trade before the trading deadline and the recent video that surfaced of his father disparaging QB Baker Mayfield.

But now, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, he lists the 49ers as a possible landing spot, with Florio’s report surfacing on the evening of Thursday, November 4.

It’s certainly not the first time Beckham has been mentioned as a possibility for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan back in 2019 went public about his interest in OBJ with KNBR 680 AM.

DeSean Jackson Linked to 49ers

Is there a chance DeSean Jackson stays in the NFC West after his departure from the Los Angeles Rams?

San Francisco 49ers beat writer Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area sees “D-Jax” and OBJ as potential fits for the ‘Niners.

Could DeSean Jackson or Odell Beckham Jr. be options for the 49ers? 🤔 (via @jenniferleechan)https://t.co/pkMmOQV2eM pic.twitter.com/EizHba1we2 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 3, 2021

Jackson only caught 8 passes for 221 yards and scored on a 75-yard bomb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Jackson was officially listed as a free agent after not finding a potential trade suitor and clearing waivers on Thursday.

Chan brought up this Bay Area tie-in Jackson has in her story: Jackson starred at the University of California — located 55 minutes north of Levi’s Stadium — from 2005 to 2007.

Like OBJ, Jackson is a three-time Pro Bowl selection — all with one team in the NFC East the Philadelphia Eagles.

Is There Room?

According to Draft Kings, here’s where things now stand regarding Beckham’s contract with the Browns: He’s owed $6.45 million if he’s not claimed off waivers.

Jackson was a lot less: Signing just a one-year deal for $2.7 million.

The 49ers have six inside the WR room including Samuel and Aiyuk. However, according to Spotrac, Mohamed Sanu is due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

If the team does bring in one or the other, they’ll be going to an offense that ranks 27th overall in the league in passing yardage.