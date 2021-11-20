Ex-Scout Defender Emmanuel Moseley Has ‘Earned Everything’ With 49ers

There was a time when Emmanuel Moseley was fighting his way to a roster spot on the final 53-man chart for the San Francisco 49ers — all as a 2018 undrafted rookie who was cut following the preseason then added to the practice squad.

Now, opposing wide receivers have had a hard time fighting their way to the end zone in 2021 with the ex-scout team player covering them.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

On a pass defense that’s fourth overall in yards allowed but best among NFC West teams, the former practice squad member Moseley has quietly emerged as a shutdown cornerback in the making.

The 10 yards in between the one-yard line and the goal post? Not one opposing wide receiver has beat the 5-foot-11, 190-pound defender in that area, proven below:

Most targets without allowed a TD, among DB this season: Tre'Davious White 59

Emmanuel Moseley 47

Nik Needham 44

Michael Carter II 44

Taron Johnson 42

Denzel Ward 42 pic.twitter.com/A6BgZXuWVY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 18, 2021

His own head coach, who took the chance on the Tennessee Volunteer who didn’t hear his name called on draft day, has recognized his journey into becoming someone who has “earned everything” on the 49ers.

‘He’s Played at a Very High Level This Year’

Before boarding a plane to Florida for the Sunday contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kyle Shanahan was asked how much better Moseley has gotten since his arrival as an undrafted defender.

“I still don’t think he’s reached his full ceiling. Emmanuel’s earned everything he’s gotten here,” Shanahan told the Bay Area media on Friday, November 19. “He started the first year just playing on scout team the whole year. Ended up the second year, which I believe was 2019, being our starting corner, playing at a high level. I think he’s played at a very high level this year.”

Shanahan said Moseley’s journey from scout team to emerging shutdown CB came with some ebbs and flows.

“I think he’d been up and down last year. He’s been up and down this year, just because of his injuries,” Shanahan said, as Moseley has been limited to seven games this season with knee and back injuries. And…

“He started out training camp missing the first 10 days because of COVID,” Shanahan added. “Then he missed a number of days again in training camp after he came back with an injury.”

But through the ups and downs, Shanahan has began to see a 25-year-old tapping into his potential with room for growth.

“It’s been up and down throughout this time, so he’s just starting to get back, to me, to his level of play before,” Shanahan said. “And now that he’s there, the way he’s made, the way he works, now I know he’ll only get better.”

Here’s one example of Moseley’s heightened improvement. Though a simple sideline stop versus the Los Angeles Rams, Moseley is disciplined enough to use his eyes to make this short loss.

Great recognition, communication and tackling here by Moseley. Its a simple, fundamental play, but these were the types of plays that got away from us last week. I'm always looking out for improvements and corrections to prior mistakes. pic.twitter.com/rBZ0ANLM7I — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, former NFL and Arena League defensive back Eric Crocker, who hosts the “San Francisco 49ers” show through Frontline Sports Media on You Tube, shined a light on Moseley’s fearlessness in dipping under the attempted block to blow this play up versus the Arizona Cardinals:

What’s lost in all that was this terrific play by Emmanuel Moseley. To dip under the block and make the TFL. Great play Moseley pic.twitter.com/Bs6f2V7jg6 — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) November 7, 2021

So those were fundamentally sound plays. But Moseley has done more than just make simple stops. He’s created a long list of All-Pro/1,000-yard receivers he’s put the lockers on.

Who has Struggled Versus Moseley?

Eight different wide receivers — all either a multiple Pro Bowler, 1,000-yard wideout or one of the top deep threats on their team — have struggled versus Moseley.

Here’s who is on Moseley’s list in order, with all stats via Pro Football Focus:

Davante Adams: The Green Bay Packers All-Pro was targeted five times on Moseley in the Week 3 meeting, coming away with three grabs but only 23 yards and two passes that were broken up in front of him per PFF. But Moseley has denied big gains against Adams before, proven in this clip via November 2020:

Emmanuel Moseley makes a stellar play on the ball to deny Davante Adams the first down 🚫pic.twitter.com/2TYkrqPmqD — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2020

D.K. Metcalf: The Seahawk All-Pro was also held to three grabs for 53 yards versus Moseley.

Emmanuel Moseley against DK Metcalf: • 7 targets

• 3 receptions

• 53 yards This is the cornerback we thought he would be heading into last season. 🔐 #49ers pic.twitter.com/BXllgL29jX — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 4, 2021

Tyler Lockett: Moseley also covered the 1,000-yard WR on one play: One catch, five yards.

De’Andre Hopkins: While Hopkins had six receptions versus the 49ers in their Week 5 meeting, “D-Hop” only caught one pass for 11 yards when paired with Moseley.

Christian Kirk: Arguably, the Cards’ top deep threat has caught a combined three passes for just 17 yards when matched with Moseley.

Michael Pittman II: The tall Colts target had one catch for six yards against the 49er.

Cooper Kupp: With Moseley covering Kupp twice, the league’s first receiver to 1,000 yards for 2021 was limited to one reception for nine yards.

Odell Beckham Jr.: The three-time Pro Bowler, in his L.A. debut, only caught one ball on Moseley — a 5-yard catch.

In total, Moseley has surrendered just 24 receptions his side through 253 coverage snaps and 47 targets his side. He’s yet to allow 100 yards up his alley in a game. And, he’s tops in pass breakups at 10.

From scout defender to rising shutdown cornerback, Moseley has taken the reins as the ‘Niners top option in taking away the best receiver. All coming from a guy who was never drafted and had to work his way up to become someone who has “earned everything” in 49er colors.