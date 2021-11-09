Niners’ All-Time Great to Step Into Ring With Former NBA All-Star

An all-time San Francisco 49ers great is about to lace them up once again, but not on the gridiron.

Former NFL running back Frank Gore, the Niners’ franchise leader in rushing yards, is headed into the boxing ring to square off with former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams as part of the undercard in the upcoming Jake Paul and Tommy Fury showcase set for next month.

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN NBA insider, broke the news via Twitter on Tuesday, November 9.

ESPN Sources: Three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams is fighting longtime NFL running back Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout on Showtime’s PPV undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2021

According to an article published by Reuters Monday, Gore said he was prepared “to show the world what I’ve been working on.”

“Boxing has me excited,” Gore said. “Expect fireworks!”

Williams, who Reuters reported owns an MMA gym and has martial arts training, also commented on the upcoming bout by way of an official statement.

“Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days. Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler,” Williams wrote. “I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut.”

Sure-Fire Hall-of-Fame RB Gore to Test His Luck in The Ring

If Gore’s NFL career is any indicator, he will be a tremendous success in the boxing ring.

Gore played for five franchises over his 16 years in the league, most recently for the New York Jets last season. During his NFL tenure, the prolific running back was selected to four Pro Bowls, including three during his decade in San Francisco.

Amassing a total of exactly 16,000 rushing yards, Gore is the third-leading rusher in the history of professional football. With only 727 yards to go to surpass Walter Payton, of the Chicago Bears, for second on the list, there was some speculation that Gore might try to catch on with another NFL team this season. But, as that has yet to happen, the University of Miami graduate has decided instead to test his out his tough guy acumen in the arena of combat sports.

Gore also boasts 3,985 receiving yards, making his career total yards from scrimmage just 15 yards shy of 20,000, per Pro Football Reference. He has tallied a total of 99 touchdowns and fumbled the ball just 46 times (less than 3 times per season) over the course of 3,735 career rushing attempts and 484 receptions.

Gore Giving up Size to Williams in Boxing Bout

Gore was something of a wrecking ball during his career. That is not to say he lacked speed, but he played as a compact and punishing runner of the football. However, his size could prove to be a disadvantage come December when he puts on the gloves against a considerably larger Williams.

Gore is listed as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs in at 212 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference.

Williams, on the other hand, is listed between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches tall, depending on the source of the information. He is also said to weigh between 200 and 210 pounds, or at least did during his playing days, which ended after the 2016-17 season following a 14-year NBA career.

Neither man has an age advantage, as both are listed at 37 years old.