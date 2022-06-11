49ers in Talks With Frank Gore About Possible New Role, RB Says

Frank Gore may not be done with the San Francisco 49ers just yet. And with the NFL.

The 49ers‘ all-time leading rusher has gone from signing his one day contract on June 2 to retire as a member of the team he started with to possibly adding a new role, which he revealed to KNBR on Friday, June 10.

What Conversation Did Gore Have?

Appearing on the Tolbert and Copes show, Gore says he’s not interesting in leaving the game just yet — even if it means no longer strapping on the shoulder pads and helmet one last time.

“I want to stay around football,” Gore said on the show.

And that’s when the man who ran for 16,000 career yards — 11,073 of those yards coming in a 49er uniform per Pro Football Reference — revealed who he’s been talking to.

“I’ve been talking back and forth with [chief executive officer] Jed (York), so I’m going to see about [general manager] John (Lynch), being able to help the front office, help the 49ers, a team that did great (and) to get better,” Gore told the radio hosts. “But I do really want to stay around football because I do like it.”

Gore Expressed Front Office Interest Before

It’s not the first time Gore has expressed interest in a new role with the 49ers.

Back in December 2021, Gore went on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to tell the panel he’s interested in a front office role.

What's next for Frank Gore? Next 5-10 years? "I want to be in the front office with the San Francisco 49ers. I have a good relationship with the owner, with Paraag (Marathe), with the team." — Frank Gore on @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 2, 2021

With Tolbert and Copes, Gore shared a memory involving past 49ers executives Trent Baalke (general manager from 2011 to 2016) and past GM before Baalke Scot McCloughan about where his interest in having a potential future front office role began.

“I remember Trent (Baalke) and Scot McCloughan…they used to bring me upstairs, watching film, watching tape of guys, and I enjoyed it,” Gore recalled. “I do really want to do that, so me and Jed have been talking back and forth. So I’ll see about that.”

Sounds like Gore would be interested in a scouting gig with the 49ers. Per the team website, the 49ers have 20 names listed in the personnel and scouting department including assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon — both of whom were mentioned as GM possibilities for the New York Giants and Chicago Bears during the 2022 offseason.

Does Gore Miss Playing Already?

It’s been nearly 10 days since Gore called off his football career.

He’s since taken up boxing — winning his first match in Biloxi, Mississippi on May 14 which occurred on his birthday.

Gore was without an NFL franchise in the 2021 season and often times sat in the same room with Lynch and other 49ers personnel. But even then, Gore never felt any urge to want to put on a helmet one more time.

“When I went to the Rams [game], when [the 49ers] played the Rams, I didn’t have no type of itch,” Gore shared. “I thought I would when I was on the sidelines. I really don’t. I really don’t miss it yet.”