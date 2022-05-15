49ers Legend Frank Gore Reacts to Latest Career Milestone

Frank Gore‘s 39th birthday bash was a knockout. Literally.

The former San Francisco 49ers running back, who eclipsed past 11,000 yards in his 10 seasons in the Bay Area, added one more career milestone…but this one without football gloves. His newest accomplishment came with boxing gloves and a knockout blow.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Gore pummeled and flattened his opponent Yaya Olorunsola in the 49er legend’s Gamebred Boxing 1 bout on Saturday, May 14 in Biloxi, Mississippi by winning off of a fourth round knockout. Gore, who is right handed, gave Olorunsola his right first of fury to the left side of his face. Olorunsola, whose nickname is “Prince,” became dazed and unconscious after the blow and fell to the ring three seconds later…giving Gore his first-ever boxing win.

FRANK GORE WITH THE KO IN BILOXI pic.twitter.com/7XRyMtEVHi — Law (@_matchesXmalone) May 15, 2022

Gore gave an instant reaction to his newest milestone.

“Today was a great day!!! Want to thank my team for all the hard work,” Gore posted on his Twitter page. His post also included another angle of his KO:

Today was a great day!!!

Want to thank my team for all the hard work‼️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/k5Y2n5Nhh7 — Frank Gore (@frankgore) May 15, 2022

Gore’s Fight Beforehand Came With Concern

While the night ended in celebratory fashion on Gore’s 39th trip around the sun, his boxing career came with a health concern above his eyes.

Per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports on February 2, Gore’s brain was discovered to having white multiple spots — discovered via an MRI exam required by the Florida Athletic Commission as part of his request to fight former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in Florida on December 18.

By result of his MRI, Gore’s fight was changed to an exhibition match. The former NFL running back, who rushed for 16,000 career yards, was required to take two MRI’s by the state of Florida. Gore, however, told Yahoo that he passed both tests. Gore also downplayed his brain concerns, claiming to Yahoo his brain was healthy.

“I played 16 years in the league [NFL] and I’m rich, man,” Gore said to Yahoo. “I don’t want to say $300,000 is nothing, because where I am from, it’s a very, very poor place and that is life-changing money. But I’m rich and to me, it’s nothing. I didn’t care what I was getting. I fought because I wanted to, not because I needed money.

“I was passed and I talked to the doctors,” Gore continued. “They all told me there was nothing wrong with me. I have five kids and I want to be there for them. I’m not crazy. Why would I risk my health and watching my kids grow up for $300,000? It’s crazy. My brain is healthy. If it were not, I wouldn’t have fought, period.”

49er Fans React to Gore’s Win

Gore still feels the love from the 49ers Faithful. And along with birthday shout outs, he also got praise from the faithful for his knockout hit.

“Congrats Frank! You are a living legend!” was what @OurSf49ers_ tweeted to Gore.

Fellow 49ers fan @Coach_Yac gave a more humorous reaction to Gore’s accomplishment: Bringing out a popular gif involving Chris Tucker’s renowned “Smokey” character from the hit film Friday.

Happy birthday pimp 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/GzKl9wwI1j — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 15, 2022

One more 49er fan gave Gore this telling, plus eye-opening comparison to a legend in the ring.

And again, Gore’s latest career milestone came on his born day, which included some birthday love from the 49ers themselves on social media.