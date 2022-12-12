49ers’ All-Pro Believes $16.4 Million Defender Deserves More Love

The NFL’s best defense has a guy who one All-Pro believes isn’t being talked about enough — prompting this San Francisco 49ers captain to speak up and endorse him on his behalf.

And this $16.4 million defender’s performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 11 has Fred Warner believing that it’s time to put some respect on his teammate’s name, especially as Pro Bowl voting intensifies.

‘He’s Probably Not Getting Talked About Enough’

Warner believes Dre Greenlaw deserves more attention, praise and love in the NFL realm.

The All-Pro inside linebacker has seen firsthand the production the outside linebacker is delivering this season. Greenlaw, who is on a two-year, $16,400,000 deal that won’t make him a unrestricted free agent until 2025, has responded with his first career 100-tackle season with 103 in 12 starts. Greenlaw additionally leads the 49ers in tackles, even placing him ahead of Warner.

And Greenlaw’s day against the Buccaneers — an astonishing 15 tackles including 10 solo stops in the 35-7 rout — still got Warner thinking his teammate isn’t getting discussed enough among fans and other NFL circles and has demanded more Pro Bowl votes.

“He’s probably not getting talked about enough,” Warner said postgame to reporters after the 28-point win. “The way people talk about me, I think they need to talk about him the same way. I know what high-level linebacker play looks like and he’s doing it. For anybody out there thinking about Pro Bowl votes, he needs to be in that conversation.”

#49ers Fred Warner wants people to start putting some respect on Dre Greenlaw’s name 🫡#ProBowlVote + Dre Greenlaw#ProBowlVote + Dre Greenlaw#ProBowlVote + Dre Greenlaw#ProBowlVote + Dre Greenlaw#ProBowlVote + Dre Greenlaw pic.twitter.com/Jc5XVa3LQq — Alex Tran (@nineralex) December 13, 2022

Greenlaw Earned Another Title Against Bucs

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich clearly tried to test Greenlaw with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Targeting the OLB 13 times on passes is the proof.

However, Pro Football Focus anointed Greenlaw with this title after the game: The 49ers’ highest graded coverage defender, even ahead of members of the 49ers secondary who did their part in putting together a stellar afternoon against the legendary quarterback and the Bucs.

Greenlaw was handed an 84.7 grade by the analytics website. The 6-foot, 230-pounder surrendered 11 passes for 83 yards. While some fans may look at the receptions/yardage number and believe it’s a bad afternoon on the coverage side, they would have to take a deeper dive and realize Sunday was, arguably, his best game versus the pass.

The 25-year-old didn’t draw one or two receivers in his direction, he encountered six different matchups in coverage. Not one caught a pass beyond 20 yards against him. The one who reached that yardage mark was Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught one pass for the 20 yards. But the other pass meant for Evans with Greenlaw nearby was on this play:

Tight ends and running backs struggled the most with Greenlaw attached to them. Tight end Cade Otton hauled in three catches for 21 yards with Greenlaw covering him but averaged just seven yards a catch. The RB duo of Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette combined for five grabs for just 26 yards facing the 49er. And, seven-time Pro Bowl selection Julio Jones snatched just one pass for five yards with Greenlaw locked onto him.

Greenlaw Talks About His Personal Growth

Outside of crossing the triple digit mark for tackles, Greenlaw has delivered other personal bests.

His 71 solo stops are a career-high. Same with his four pass deflections (previous best was two PBUs his rookie season). And, his two fumble recoveries are another personal best, which included this scoop and score against the Dolphins:

This defense hits different, literally. Nick Bosa with his 3rd sack of the day, Dre Greenlaw takes it back to the house. 📺: #MIAvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/g3JZVVuC8w — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 5, 2022

Warner demands more Pro Bowl votes. Greenlaw, meanwhile, plans to keep stacking great days.

“I’m just going to keep getting better,” he told reporters after the game. “I mean, good or bad, whatever the case may be, just go into next offseason and see what I got to work on and attack it. And just keep getting better, keep getting better and stacking those days. And eventually, you see the breakthrough out of it.”