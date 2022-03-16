49ers’ Garoppolo Now Considered ‘Adult’ Option for AFC Team: Insider

Looks like one AFC team is attempting to move on from their franchise quarterback during this free agency period and, per ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, this team is looking for an “adult” option.

This isn’t so much seeking out someone who is of legal age (18 or older) to line up behind center. This team is sounding like they’re looking for someone with more maturity in diving into Mortensen’s report. And that option could come from the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo Considered Newest Option for AFC North Team

Speaking to NFL Live on Wednesday, March 16, Mortensen is believing that the Baker Mayfield experiment with the Cleveland Browns is coming to an end, with “Mort” reporting that the AFC franchise wants an adult over the former first overall pick.

“I believe they’re breaking up,” Mortensen said. “Regardless of whether or not DeShaun Watson ends up in Cleveland. And the one thing that I was told: It’s just not a match emotionally where as Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed. They want, what they would consider, an ‘adult’ at that position. And Baker Mayfield is probably going to be moved.”

Mortensen cited Seattle and Indianapolis as possibilities for Mayfield. Then came this next name blurted out by the longtime NFL reporter as to who fits the “adult” description.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is one I would not ignore for Cleveland,” Mortensen said.

Here's the video of the report by @mortreport "The #Browns want what they consider an adult at the position."pic.twitter.com/pwwi3gPYPO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2022

Mayfield has Hinted at Future in Cleveland

Mayfield has long been the subject of trade rumors — dating back to the tail end of the 2021 regular season.

Now, with quarterbacks on the move and teams needing to fill that position in places like Seattle, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and others, Cleveland could be next to endure a change behind center.

Mayfield has indeed heard the rumblings both online and in the media, prompting to write about his pending future on his social media platforms on the evening of Tuesday, March 15.

Mayfield has endured his high-and-low moments since his NFL arrival in 2018 out of the University of Oklahoma. In every season, he’s surpassed the 3,000-yard mark. He’s also eight touchdown passes away from hitting 100 for his career according to Pro Football Reference. He also helped end a lengthy playoff drought from the Browns in 2020 — taking the franchise to their first postseason appearance since the 2002 season.

But he’s had highly-publicized rifts with past teammates including Odell Beckham. One former teammate of his took a verbal jab at him via this Heavy on Browns story. His numbers from this past season also took a nosedive compared to the 2020 season: Going from 26 touchdowns to 17 and seeing an uptick in his interceptions from 8 in the playoff season to 13 in 2021.

Garoppolo continues to be a hot topic among NFL trade circles. But 49ers reporter Matt Barrows from The Athletic provided this update at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday: