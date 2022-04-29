Insider Reveals How the 49ers Helped get Garrett Wilson to the Jets

If anyone heard a big, collective sigh of relief from Santa Clara, California, it likely came from fans of the San Francisco 49ers and the franchise itself breathing in unison.

There were trades. They were teams moving up. Common tactics on NFL Draft night for NFL teams. And, before pick No. 10 rolled in, there was this possibility of an earth shaking trade that would’ve rattled the league landscape with the force of the San Andreas Fault acting up in the Golden State: The All-Pro Deebo Samuel — who has shown his disgruntled state with the franchise over reports of usage and contract talks — heading to the New York Jets in exchange for a “king’s ransom” that likely would have included one of the first rounders the Jets held.

However, that “ransom” deal? That “Godfather” type deal involving an offer the 49ers couldn’t refuse? Nixed. Passed over.

As of 6:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 28, Samuel remains with the 49ers. And one NFL insider revealed how the 49ers helped get a star wide receiver from Ohio State over to “Gang Green” and kept Samuel in the Bay.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

NFL Insider Revealed What Happened

Commissioner Roger Goodell took the podium when the 10th pick was ready to be announced.

Not one mention of Samuel coming from the main CEO of the league. Instead, Goodell shared this name over the microphone: Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, Ohio State.

The Jets get a receiver. And, they get an explosive wideout considered one of the best available. But, it’s not the “wide back” Samuel.

How did this happen? Here’s what Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed:

At No. 10, the #Jets select their their speed WR, grabbing OSU’s Garrett Wilson. This was the pick they offered to the #49ers (in a package) for Deebo Samuel. They use it for a WR instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Yes indeed, the 10th overall pick was offered to the 49ers in exchange for Samuel. The Jets were indeed the aggressors in trying to lure the former 36th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

But, turns out a top 10 pick wasn’t enough to satisfy general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and company.

“Which verifies what we thought: That a first-rounder plus breadcrumbs did *not* qualify for the King’s Ransom,” was one statement 49ers insider for The Athletic David Lombardi help tweet out.

And Lombardi doubled down even further from what he gathered.

It was going to take a whole lot more than #10 and breadcrumbs to change the 49ers’ minds on Deebo Samuel. Remember, SF has made this very clear: They don’t want to trade him. By every (credible) indication, convincing them won’t be light work — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Lombardi’s colleague and Athletic Jets reporter Connor Hughes tweeted his belief that Samuel to the Jets has likely come to a cease.

“Garrett Wilson is a perfect fit for Mike LaFleur’s offense. Adds to the grouping of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. This also likely puts to sleep any trade for Deebo Samuel,” Hughes posted on his Twitter page.

Reactions Pour in, Including From Trey Lance & Call of Duty

Before the Jets settled on Wilson, former 49er Tony Jefferson II joined in on the prediction that Samuel would become a Jet.

But along came the quarterback who threw Samuel the football in two starts last season:

Stop it Tony — Trey Lance (@treylance09) April 29, 2022

And Lance’s tweet came around the timing of the Jets taking Wilson.

Outside of Lance, 49er fans shared their joy and relief on the social media site.

Welp, it looks like Deebo Samuel isn’t going anywhere. LFG! #49ers pic.twitter.com/0xjZVhmRGT — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) April 29, 2022

One 49er fan even chimed in on the graphic edit the Jets Twitter account made after settling on Wilson.

Although, the Twitter account for the immensely popular video game Call of Duty looked like they praised the Jets’ pick.

We'd want to run a few games with this squad 😤 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 29, 2022

However, draft night saw two other receivers from the same class as Samuel switch teams: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (Baltimore Ravens to Arizona Cardinals) and A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles). And one of those trades prompted this comment: