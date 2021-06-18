George Kittle Reveals Custom Father’s Day Present, Big Plan for Holiday

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is outdoing us all this Father’s Day.

Over the years, Kittle and his dad, Bruce, have developed a close bond through the game of golf.

And just ahead of Father’s Day, Kittle teamed up with DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy to customize the perfect golf gift box, which provides all the keys to success in perfecting his best friend’s golf game.

“My dad’s been one of my best friends my entire life and so whenever I can just give back a little bit to him and surprise him or make him feel loved, that’s what I try to do,” Kittle told Heavy.

He posted the details of what’s inside the box on his official Instagram account.

“We gave him shirts and shoes, a nice hat, rangefinder, some golf balls––that we probably need a lot more of––the whole sha-bang.”

But, the best part?

Bruce won’t have to use his what Kittle calls “grandpa” golf clubs. Kittle is taking his dad to DICK’S to fit him for an updated set, so he will no longer be whipping out a wooden driver on the course.

Kittle Built His Own Golf Course To Perfect His Game

For Father’s Day 2021, Kittle won’t be taking his dad to just any ole golf course. Nope, they’ll be playing a few rounds right in his backyard.

Kittle has come to love golf so much that he had a private five-hole course built on his property in Nashville, and that’s where he and Bruce will spend their Sunday.

Along with the course, Kittle has two golf carts––one for him and one for his wonderful wife to drive.

“My lovely wife (Claire), whenever I start golfing, she comes out with a nice cooler of refreshments and snacks. She’s very good at that.”

Kittle first got into golfing thanks to his uncle, who used to play semi-professionally. From there, Kittle would just whack balls for fun. He didn’t get too competitive with the sport until he was in college at the University of Iowa, since the only other thing do there is “look at cornfields,” Kittle claims.

Now, he’s ready to take his game to another level as he competes with his NFL teammates and dad on his own course.

Kittle Admits He’s an Aaron Rodgers Fan

There’s a big match coming up early in July that will feature two of Kittle’s colleagues, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Brady will team up with 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, while Rodgers is partnered with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in what should be one of the most exciting days of golf, dubbed as “The Match.”

The event tees off on July 6. Brady and Mickelson will be looking to bounce back from last year’s rainy outing after falling to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Kittle is hoping Brady takes home another loss.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’m going to have to go for Aaron Rodgers. One of my roommates plays for the Packers, so I’m an A-Rod fan. Hopefully, they can have a fun golf game since last year had rain.”

