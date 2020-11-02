49ers Give Injury Updates on George Kittle & Jimmy Garoppolo’s Status

It was a challenging Week 8 for the San Francisco 49ers not just on the scoreboard but the team continued to suffer injuries as George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo both headed to the locker room early. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Kittle sustained a foot injury, and they will not know his status until they conduct an MRI.

The good news is nothing appears to be broken, and all signs point to it not being a serious injury. Pro Football Talk reported that Kittle’s X-rays were negative, so it will be interesting to see what the MRI results hold on Monday.

Kittle left the game in the second half after making a spectacular catch over two Seahawks defenders but tweaked his foot on the play. Dr. Mark Adickes noted on DirecTV’s Fantasy Zone that Kittle’s injury looked minor, and he believes that the tight end not returning was likely tied to the Seahawks holding a sizable lead over the Niners.

Jimmy G’s Injury Is the Same Ankle That Sidelined the QB Earlier This Season

As for Garoppolo, Shanahan confirmed the injury is tied to the same ankle that sidelined the quarterback earlier this season. Shanahan referred to a flare-up of Garoppolo’s high-ankle injury and admitted it is something that could continue to pop up throughout the season. The 49ers coach does not know if Garoppolo will be able to play in Week 9 against the Packers.

San Francisco faces a challenging short week as they take on Green Bay on Thursday Night Football. Nick Mullens filled in for Garoppolo after the quarterback headed to the locker room and was able to jump-start a sputtering offense. Mullens and C.J. Beathard have jockeyed for position this season for the backup spot. If Garoppolo is unable to play on the short week, Mullens is the favorite to start at quarterback for the 49ers.

Fred Warner & Tevin Coleman Also Left the Game With Injuries

The Niners had another scare when star linebacker Fred Warner left the game with an injury. The good news is Warner was able to return to action, so it does not appear to be a serious injury that would keep him from playing in Week 9.

The same cannot be said for Tevin Coleman who re-injured his knee against the Seahawks. Coleman was just activated from injured reserve for this game but left early and was unable to return. Shanahan noted that Coleman wanted to return to the field but was not cleared. The running back’s status against the Packers is uncertain, but we could see another dose of JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon in the backfield.

According to OddsShark, the 49ers are a three-point underdog in the opening point spread for the Thursday night matchup. Green Bay was upset by Minnesota 28-22 in Week 8. Both the Niners and Packers will be looking to bounce back, but it will be worth watching which San Francisco players will be able to suit up with just four days between games.

