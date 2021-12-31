Grammy Nominated Rapper Saweetie Reveals 49ers Connection She Shares

The music world knows Saweetie as a fast-rising voice in the Hip-Hop field, known for her hits “Tap In,” “Best Friend” and for earning a best new artist nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

She’s also an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, once flashing a “Faithful to the Bay” jacket and getting a birthday shout out from the 49ers’ Twitter account.

Plus last season, she helped do promotional events involving the ‘Niners.

TAP IN ‼️@Saweetie is stopping by the #49ersWON Season Preview Virtual Happy Hour tonight ❄️ Don't miss it: https://t.co/RpufvhOgpj pic.twitter.com/BI6fgeNaOd — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2020

But on Thursday, December 30, the rapper, whose birth name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, revealed that there’s a real reason behind her fandom for the 49ers: She has 49er representation in her family tree.

Saweetie’s Grandfather is a Super Bowl Champ With the 49ers

In a video titled “Verified Faithful” on the 49ers’ team website, Saweetie dove into the family connection she has to the franchise through former 49er Willie Harper.

“My grandfather, who played for the 49ers, definitely inspired my fandom for the team,” she says in the video. “Only because I was born into it.”

The 28-year-old from Santa Clara, California, then shared the story of one of the first outfits she wore in her childhood years.

“I grew up wearing the (49ers) tracksuit. So I looked like a little boy wearing 49er sweatshirts. But that’s okay because now I look like this,” Saweetie said while getting the camera to point at her blonde haired, jewelry clad image which includes her renowned snowflake chain. She also did her interview in the “Faithful to the Bay” 49ers jacket.

Harper Played Entire NFL Career With the ‘Niners

Perhaps there’s another reason why Saweetie is “Faithful to the Bay.” Her grandfather was loyal to the franchise for his NFL career.

Harper played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the 49ers according to Pro Football Reference. While wearing No. 59 and patrolling the field at linebacker, Harper went on to start in 100 of 134 games with San Francisco.

Harper went on to snatch three career interceptions, recovered five fumbles and collected 11.5 sacks. But the crowning moment of his 49ers career? Winning the 1981 Super Bowl with the team — which became the first of five titles for the 49ers. Per PFR, Harper finished with five tackles (all solo stops) and pounced on one fumble in the 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit’s Pontiac Silverdome.

Harper then had a brief stop in the USFL — where he played for the New Jersey Generals in 1984 then the Houston Gamblers in 1985.

In his post NFL career, Harper has done commercials for the company Liquid BioCell. He also produced a son named Josh, who went on to play college football at Fresno State and helped win the outright Mountain West Conference title in 2013 alongside future Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The younger Harper reeled in 228 career receptions for 2,938 yards and scored 29 touchdowns according to Sports Reference.

Willie Harper played 11 seasons for the #49ers. His son, Josh, is now an NFL prospect.http://t.co/vdk3nRq0E9 pic.twitter.com/AVHaWcpf2s — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 28, 2015

But while Willie Harper was known as a tough, rugged linebacker for the late Bill Walsh and the early part of the 49ers’ 80s dynasty, he does share one more thing in common with his granddaughter: He, too, has a singing voice.

When people feel the love the song will go viralhttps://t.co/7Hblg6fnLx

Super Bowl champ Willie Harper from the San Francisco 49ers does a stunning appearance with his vocal skills as background with recording artist Joel Crafton

Gold and platinum artist. Please Subscribe — JOEL CRAFTON (@Craftonemusic) August 26, 2021

Saweetie Has Bragged About Harper

The Bay Area rapper was asked who her favorite 49er of all time is. She said without hesitation “definitely my grandfather” and shared she sometimes boasted about him to her peers.

“I remember just bragging to the kids at school about him. And bringing his card to school and just showing them my grandfather played for the 49ers,” Saweetie said.

Saweetie is the latest prominent rapper to be a part of the 49ers faithful, joining Bay Area superfan and lifelong 49ers fan Earl “E-40” Stevens.