49ers Sign Ex-Packers LB to Two-Year Deal: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are making moves in free agency, following up one defensive signing in Charvarius Ward with another on March 15.

After making waves by signing the former Kansas City Chiefs corner, the 49ers are now bringing in Green Bay Packers free agent Oren Burks. The player actually beat the media and teams to an announcement, as the 26-year-old announced he was trading Wisconsin for California on Twitter.

“From one bay to the next!” Burks wrote. “Excited for this next chapter @49ers #NinerGang”

Burks has been with the Packers since being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft after an impressive college career at Vanderbilt. Burks has primarily contributed on special teams since his arrival in the NFL, but got his first starting nods in 2021.

According to Pro-Football Reference, Burks has played 74% of all possible special teams snaps from 2018 onward. Conversely, he has played 12% of possible defense snaps, with 2021 marking an uptick as the former Commodore star played 19% of the defensive snaps.

Despite having three starts and a bigger role, Burks totaled 24 solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

So, Burks is primarily a special teams player, but the 49ers are bringing him in on a multi-year contract that does seem to leave the door open for more defensive responsibilities.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Contract Details for Burks

While Burks announced the deal first, the details on his two-year deal with San Francisco arrived courtesy of ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

“LB Oren Burks to the 49ers on a two-year, $5-million deal, per source,” Fowler reported.

If it’s an even split $2.5 million for each year, the 49ers are viewing Burks as a backup and special teams standout, essentially what he was in Green Bay. It’s not a premium, obviously, but they’re also making sure to improve on a special teams unit that wasn’t especially impressive next year.

Besides improving the special teams and depth side of the defense, his contract and presence makes the future of current 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw a bit more interesting.

49ers Insider React to Signing

The reactions to the linebacker joining San Francisco ranged from mild to enthusiastic. For The Athletic reporter David Lombardi, it’s a clear signal that the Niners are thinking about special teams and improving the depth chart.

“Special teams was by far the 49ers’ weakest phase of the game in 2021,” Lombardi wrote. “And they’ve already made a coaching change there to Brian Schneider and a targeted signing for the unit in Oren Burks. I expect the 49ers’ additions in the WR room to be special teams-oriented as well.”

Meanwhile, @OurSF49ers shared a clip of Burks showing his talents on special teams. In the clip, Burks makes a sneaky move to close out space for a returner before making a textbook tackle.

#49ers newest LB Oren Burks should be a solid addition to the special teams unit 💪🏽pic.twitter.com/p7nno5Jvrv — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 15, 2022

Niners Nation analyst Akash Anavarathan referenced the fact that the signing wasn’t “splashy” like the Ward signing, but that San Francisco is because of it.

“#49ers had one of the worst coverage units on kickoffs and punt returns last season,” Anavarathan Tweeted. “Addition of Oren Burks should help there. Not the splashiest signing, but the ones that make this team better at the margins.”