49ers Showing ‘Heavy’ Interest in ‘Big Slot Receiver:’ Report

With the 2023 NFL Draft set to begin in more than 24 hours, final talks with prospects are beginning to intensify — including for the San Francisco 49ers in talkin to one big slot receiver (literally).

Per NFL insider of Aaron Wilson of NBC 2 Houston on Wednesday, April 26, the 49ers are showing “heavy” interest in towering and massive wide receiver Elijah Higgins of Stanford — who’s won over teams with his massive size at 6-foot-3, 235-pounds and how the Cardinal helped plug him inside to create mismatches against defenders.

While Higgins is entering the NFL as a wide receiver, there’s been constant chatter by draft analysts that he’ll eventually move to tight end given his towering and physical stature.

‘Big Slot Receiver’

Most teams, even at the collegiate level, plug a smaller option inside at wide receiver — with the height often topping off at 5-foot-10 and the weight less than 200 pounds.

But not Higgins during his time at Palo Alto. Toward the end of the David Shaw era, the Cardinal took advantage of his size in their slow mesh offensive approach.

Stanford’s hybrid WR/TE Elijah Higgins worked the seam route well in that offense. He has good speed to win vertically in the MoF without resistance. #2023NFLDraft 6’3 235 lbs

4.54 forty

35 inch VJ pic.twitter.com/i2sbt5LYe3 — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) April 12, 2023

The first strength outlined by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein is this: “Big slot receiver with potential to become a pass-catching tight end.”

But in his overview, Higgins’ grades are varied by where he gets placed in an offense and if it means attacking out of a three-point stance or out wide. But there’s still the thought of Higgins sliding to a future hybrid role at tight end.

“Draft grades for Higgins could vary depending on how teams envision using him in their offense. While teams might see him as a big possession receiver with limitations, he appears to have the necessary tools to become a dynamic F tight end with the ability to work all three levels of the field,” Zierlein wrote.

Higgins would become a tremendous help for veteran George Kittle, as the All-Pro is now heading toward his 30s. The 49ers are being projected to address tight end come Friday, April 28 when they begin their draft process in the third round. Higgins was given a fifth round grade by Zierlein. That round has the 49ers taking three selections barring a trade.

One More TE Spoke With the 49ers Ahead of the Draft

Higgins has drawn significant interest ahead of the 2023 draft per Wilson. But the Cardinal isn’t the only name to surface as a pre-draft visit with the 49ers.

Also via Wilson on Wednesday, University of Alabama tight end Cameron Latu was another visitor before the 49ers make their official selections.

Alabama @AlabamaFTBL tight end Cameron Latu (6-4 3/8, 244, 4.73 speed, set Crimson Tide single-season tight end record w/ eight touchdowns 2021, 30 catches for 377 yards, four touchdowns 2022) visited #49ers #Browns #Vikings #Buccaneers #Cowboys, per league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 26, 2023

Latu is more of a true tight end having been utilized heavily as a run blocker for the Crimson Tide. Zierlein described Latu’s blocking as one where he blocks with fortitude and comes with a “solid pop.”

But the 6-foot-4, 242-pounder averaged 14.1 yards per catch on the receiving end during his time in Tuscaloosa. He also etched his name in the Alabama record books after scoring eight touchdowns in the 2021 season.

Latu, like Higgins, has been given a fifth round grade by nfl.com.