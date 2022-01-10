Upcoming 49ers vs. Cowboys Playoff Contest Already in History Books

By now, NFL fans know all about the legacy, tradition and lineage of players and moments collected from both the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams have provided plenty of theatrical and memorable moments — from “The Catch,” to the Cowboys beginning their 1990s dynasty by beating the 49ers twice in the NFC title game, to the 49ers exacting revenge in the ’94 conference championship game and even Terrell Owens celebrating on the “star” during one regular season meeting.

Fans of both sides have had nostalgia in anticipation of the franchise’s NFC wildcard playoff meeting set for Sunday, January 16, at AT&T Stadium, as a new chapter of their historic series gets written soon.

However, this game has already made NFL history according to ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner.

Latest Milestone in 49ers/Cowboys Series

If you look at the Vince Lombardi Trophy count on both sides, the 49ers and Cowboys have each won the same amount of Super Bowls at five.

But never before in the 102 seasons the NFL has existed has there ever been a meeting like this as Wagoner described it on Monday, January 10: The 49ers and Cowboys will be the first NFL playoff meeting between five-time world champions.

When the #49ers and #Cowboys meet on Sunday, it will be the first ever playoff matchup between two teams with at least 5 Super Bowl wins apiece. They haven't met in postseason since the 1994 NFC title game. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 10, 2022

That’s right. Not even the six-time Super Bowl winners the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have met in a playoff game with that many titles in tow. Their last postseason meeting took place on January 23, 2005 when the Steelers stood at four Super Bowl victories while the Patriots held two in their possession.

And as noted by Wagoner, Sunday’s pairing in the Lonestar State will be the first time the 49ers and Cowboys have met since that ‘94 title game — which was the last time Dallas advanced that far in the NFC playoffs.

Anticipation Already Building for Latest Installment of 49ers/Cowboys

Dallas is currently a 3.5 favorite heading into this wildcard showdown. But how energized are fans of both teams and the media now that the NFL has announced its playoff schedule?

For some, there’s been some trips down memory lane.

A rivalry renewed. For the first time since their 3 consecutive postseason meetings (1992-94) the Cowboys and 49ers will face off in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/wa2XnDfrZd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2022

Jon Machota, who covers the Cowboys for The Athletic, tweeted out this fashion-theme post that involved jackets that were popularized by both teams.

1990s Cowboys vs. 49ers was all about the APEX jacket pic.twitter.com/2yU8kIrAm1 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2022

One Cowboys fan responded to Machota by saying he still is a proud owner of a 90s Cowboys jacket.

Still have (and wear) my APEX jacket. pic.twitter.com/BGmiUwo8VD — Rudy Curiel (@rudycuriel1) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, ninersfans.com writer Ryan Sakamoto took his trip back to the 90s when both franchises dominated the league.

#49ers face the rival Dallas Cowboys. I can’t wait. I remember the early 90s and talked about the rivalry where those NFCCGs were considered by many to be the real Super Bowl. The rivalry continues. Let’s get it! #FTTB — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) January 10, 2022

Matthew J. Lenix of Cowboys Wire on USA Today was another feeling the 90s vibes.

Cowboys vs 49ers….THE 90'S ARE BACK!!!!! — Matthew J. Lenix (@StarConscience) January 10, 2022

Al Sacco of 49ers Webzone called the game “a dream matchup.”

49ers and Cowboys is a dream matchup for the NFL on Wild Card weekend. Tons of history and massive fan bases. — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) January 10, 2022

Even legendary 49ers safety Ronnie Lott, who was on the ‘Niner sidelines when he witnessed his teammate Dwight Clark leap to the sky to send his team to the Super Bowl, sent out this tweet once he learned of the wildcard pairings.

The Dallas Cowboys, you say? — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 10, 2022

As for one current Cowboy, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn shared his energy about being a part of the latest installment of 49ers versus Cowboys via Dallas Morning News writer Michael Gehlken.

“I’m damn fired up. Are you kidding me? Excited for classic Cowboys-49ers postseason matchup,” Quinn said, even mentioning two legendary broadcasters in heaven likely going to have the best seat in the house, saying “I can hear (John) Madden and (Pat) Summerall talking it through.”

Machota then shared this blast from the past: The last NFC championship game ever broadcasted on CBS: