49ers Hold Workout for Hybrid WR/TE: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to expand their tight end depth behind starter George Kittle and are set to host hybrid wide receiver and tight end Jevon Cottoy next week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Canadian WR/TE Jevon Cottoy is scheduled to work out for the #49ers next week, per source. He previously worked out for the #Texans, #Raiders, #Patriots and #Saints — significant interest in the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Cottoy, who had 38 catches for the CFL's BC Lions in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2021

Cottoy, 24, is drawing “significant interest” and has already worked out for the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints.

Cottoy Has Never Played Football in America

Born and raised in Canada, Cottoy has never played the game of American football, though he’s proven to be a solid pass-catcher.

During his 2019 rookie campaign in the Canadian Football League, Cottoy had 38 receptions for 386 yards and one touchdown in 16 games with the Lions. The CFL was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so Cottoy opted out of his contract to pursue an NFL career.

Cottoy had a major setback during the 2016 offseason where he suffered an ACL and MCL tear which forced him to sit out for two years. While sidelined, Cottoy spent that time pursuing a career as a firefighter.

He returned to playing for the British Columbia Football Conference’s Langley Rams in 2018 and caught 39 passes for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in eight regular-season games. Langley made it to the playoffs where they played four postseason contests en route to the Canadian Bowl. In those games, Cottoy reeled in 25 passes for 645 yards and eight touchdowns.

That season caught the professional level’s attention and now he could have a shot to continue his success across the border.

