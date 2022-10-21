Insider Reveals at How Christian McCaffrey Gets in for 49ers in Week 7

The rematch to Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 23 just added some “Run CMC” into the mix.

Noted by Heavy on 49ers reporter Matty Breisch on Thursday, October 20, the 49ers pulled the stunner by trading for Carolina Panthers All-Pro Christian McCaffrey.

The 2019 All-Pro, who delivered over 1,000 yards on both the rushing and receiving end that season, had been the subject of trade rumors the moment the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule following Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the 49ers in Week 5. McCaffrey’s final game as a Panther became the 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams the following week — the same Rams team who were also closing in on McCaffrey which was mentioned in this Heavy on Rams feature.

But now, the man who became known as “Run CMC” during his breakout seasons in nearby Palo Alto with the Stanford Cardinal is back in the Bay. And per one NFL insider, McCaffrey is expected to be used in a certain way when the 49ers welcome the Chiefs.

Expect This Package With McCaffrey, Insider Says

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network broke the news that McCaffrey was heading to the 49ers in exchange for the following:

“The Panthers get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024. Massive,” Rapoport tweeted.

McCaffrey leaves Charlotte with 7,272 total yards from scrimmage and 50 total touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference. But the newest question among the 49ers Faithful: When will McCaffrey add to his yardage and score touchdown No. 51 with the 49ers?

Turns out per Rapoport McCaffrey was already on the phone with the man who will now insert him into the 49ers’ playbook: His newest head coach Kyle Shanahan. And Rapoport then let it be known to 49er fans what to expect when “Run CMC” wears the 49er colors with the Chiefs on the other side.

“New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home,” Rapoport posted. “If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he’ll ramp up from there.”

From what it appears, McCaffrey won’t be thrown into the 49ers’ fire right away. Jeff Wilson will continue to handle some of the backfield load. Tevin Coleman figures to be involved as well. Rookie Ty Davis-Price already returned to practice last week while the Niners were in West Virginia. Then there’s the thought of McCaffrey and All-Pro “wide back” Deebo Samuel together and the damage both could bring.

Another Insider Hints at Matchup Ideas Involving McCaffrey

One more insider chimed in on how “Run CMC” will play out for the Niners: The Athletic’s David Lombardi, who once interviewed a young McCaffrey during his Palo Alto days.

Full circle for me…

Lombardi shared where the 49ers rank in two key categories that has a chance to change with the McCaffrey addition.

49ers' DVOA ranks… #7 pass

#26 run They must be better on the ground. Christian McCaffrey supplies immediate juice there. And his versatility should also bolster the pass game — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 21, 2022

Then there’s this possible package that could get inserted: One that involves Samuel, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and McCaffrey on the same field together.

With Kyle Shanahan, we talk so much of "position-less skill position" football — ability to line up and contribute from multiple offensive positions to compromise defense. Deebo

Kittle

Juszczyk Christian McCaffrey fits that same mold. Goal is to create matchup nightmares — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 21, 2022

While the Chiefs have been known for their red zone prowess, that’s mostly on the offensive side of the ball. According to lineups.com, the Chiefs are in a three-way tie for last among AFC teams in red zone touchdowns allowed at 15 — perfect for Shanahan to send McCaffrey to attack inside the 20 at Levi’s Stadium. And K.C’s last opponent the Buffalo Bills scored two of their three touchdowns inside the red zone in the 24-20 Bills road win.

In all likelihood, McCaffrey will be inserted slowly and carefully into the 49ers offense. But for an offense that loves running the ball and having versatile toys to utilize on any defense, “Run CMC” is re-creating buzz in the Bay for the first time since 2016. His own alma mater even gave him the welcome home treatment on social media.