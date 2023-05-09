49ers Reached Out to Ian Rapoport Regarding Sam Darnold Praise: Report

After heading into the 2022 season with Trey Lance locked in as the team’s starting quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to have a true quarterback competition in 2023 to decide on which signal-caller, Trey Lance or Sam Darnold, will start under center should Brock Purdy not be available to play in Week 1.

Because of the nature of a quarterback competition, the 49ers reportedly aren’t too pleased with outside forces prematurely labeling Darnold the frontrunner to start in Week 1, with Ian Rapoport explicitly noting as much on the “Pat McAfee Show.” Taking some time out of the program to discuss Matt Maiocco’s recent comments on Darnold’s arm strength, Rapoport noted that folks within the organization pushed back on his suggestion that the USC product could start in Week 1, suggesting instead that they are very happy with Lance.

“Matt Maiocco, a very respected reporter… has covered the 49ers for 20 years,” Rapoport said. “Well said, pure deduction that’s interesting like, and I said this on the show, that I said there’s a really good chance that Sam Darnold will be the starter Week 1 and I got a lot of pushback from people there who were like ‘oh why would you discount Trey Lance?’ And I’m like, ‘I get it,’ but, like, Trey Lance is not, we haven’t seen Trey Lance in that seat. Whatever Trey Lance is going to be, we have not seen it.”

While Rapoport may have complemented Darnold, nothing he said explicitly tarnished Lance’s reputation to the point of being privately checked by the team. If anything, Rapoport’s comments started the obvious: that no one, not even the 49ers, knows where Lance is at this point in his career until he actually plays.

The 49ers reached out to Ian Rapaport about his Darnold hype and for discounting Trey Lance. All of you freaking out about Darnold need to relax. As I’ve been saying. The 49ers believe in Trey Lance. At least enough to want to see what he can do. Now is their best opportunity. pic.twitter.com/O0yTsqmeyn — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) May 8, 2023

Ian Rapoport’s Comments Weren’t Anti-Trey Lance

Re-examining Rapoport’s comments from back in March, the NFL Insider never explicitly said Darnold was better than Lance or that the former North Dakota State product was a “bust.” Instead, Rapoport deduced that Darnold may start in Week 1 because of his experience and the “known quality” he could bring to Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“We do not know what Trey Lance is going to be if he continues the trajectory that he’s been on,” Ian Rapoport said via 49ers Webzone. “And I think, certainly, it seems Sam Darnold will more likely than not be the starter going into the season, but there is an opportunity for someone to step in there and start [the] first couple of games of the regular season for the 49ers.”

Could Lance clearly outplay Darnold during camp and potentially even cement himself as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback when even Purdy returns? As Rapoport noted, there “is an opportunity for someone to step in there and start [the] first couple of games of the regular season for the 49ers” and that could end up being Lance just as easy as it could be Darnold.

Maiocco Priased More San Francisco 49ers Than Just Darnold

Reviewing Maiocco’s interview in question, which was conducted on the “Murph & Mac” show on KNBR and chronology on the station’s website, the NBC Sports Bay Area reporter did make comments on Darnold, but mostly on his arm and physical gifts as a passer.

“He might be — can I say this — the most talented thrower of the football that the 49ers have ever had,” Maiocco told KNBR. “Let’s just put him in the very high echelon of guys who can just drop back in the pocket and throw the football. I think that he hasn’t really had any chance to succeed since his college days are over. I think he’s had four head coaches in five years, five offensive coordinators in five years. He’s a talented guy.”

Maiocco then turned his attention to the depth chart but never explicitly stated that Darnold was ranked higher or deserved to be ranked higher than Lance, instead noting that Brock Purdy is likely the front-runner in the clubhouse.

“He’s a really talented guy. And how this whole thing shakes out nobody knows, but he does things better than Brock Purdy. He does things better than Trey Lance. But also, Brock Purdy and Trey Lance do things better than him. Brock Purdy has already had more success than both of those two guys combined. Certainly talking to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, it is Brock Purdy’s job to lose,” Maiocco said.

“All things being equal, Brock Purdy would be the starting quarterback Week 1 for the 49ers, however, all things aren’t equal. That opens up a huge set of circumstances and what-ifs that we don’t know who is going to be the starting quarterback for the 49ers Week 1, and whoever, if it’s someone other than Brock Purdy, that person just runs with it, and plays great football, then how eager are the 49ers to make a change?”

Could heavy praise for Darnold and Purdy, which has come from beyond just Rapoport and Maiocco, be annoying to people inside the 49ers’ organization? Potentially so, but being angry about the speculation isn’t going to make it go away.