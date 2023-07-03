49ers Assistant Reacts to The Idea of Resting George Kittle

George Kittle is as impactful as they come for the San Francisco 49ers. The four-time Pro Bowler proves how valuable he is weekly during the fall, regardless if he’s the one opening running room to the end zone or he’s the one with the ball in his hands past the goal line.

But is it time for him to rest up? Especially as Kittle now heads towards his 30s? One insider spoke with a 49ers assistant about that idea.

Is 49ers Coach Hinting at Giving ‘The People’s TE’ a breather?

ESPN 49ers insider Nick Wagoner unveiled that in a conversation with tight ends coach Brian Fleury shared on Monday, July 3, the idea has floated around about limiting Kittle moving forward.

“It’s not that we want to take plays off of George, because he’s one of the best players in the league and you want to have him out there, especially in critical moments,” Fleury told Wagoner. “But we also want to have the ability to function at a high level in the event that he potentially breaks a chin strap and has to come out for a few plays.”

Which points to the reason behind two notable draft picks from the 2023 session: Cameron Latu in the third round out of Alabama and Brayden Willis from Oklahoma in the seventh round. The latter pick already fired off the warning that “31 teams are going to pay” after not selecting him.

“The goal is not to take Kittle off the field too much but to pick their spots where he might be able to find extra rest and have reliable options who are versatile enough to do anything if Kittle is unavailable,” Wagoner said.

‘Conundrum’ Involving Kittle

While this sounds like an enticing idea to recharge Kittle more often, Wagoner still believes there’s a dilemma to resting him.

“Therein lies the Kittle conundrum. His hard-charging style would seem to lend itself to injury (he’s missed 16 games because of injury in five seasons but only played fewer than 14 games once), but it’s also the thing that has made him one of the most productive tight ends in league history through his first six seasons,” Wagoner wrote.

Fleury added: “It’s just the reality of the game we play and the style with which he plays it.”

Plus as 49er fans scrutinize the offense, they’ve likely noticed No. 85 as one of the lead road clearers when the Niners run. Then they notice the attack mode Kittle gets into after the catch — running with the fury of a 1960s or 70s TE or fullback.

“We’re not predictable in terms of how we’re using the tight end. A lot of other teams don’t have that luxury. And it’s something that if we don’t have George on the field, we do have to be aware of is, ‘Are we creating tendencies with one tight end versus another?’ And so it’s up to us to offset those things. It’s challenging and it’s something that we’re aware of,” Fleury said.

Can Latu & Willis Break Current Streak?

It’s not the first time the 49ers have needed to add to the TE room, whether through the draft or free agency.

However, post Kittle, there’s been some Niners who ended up drifting elsewhere after the realization they weren’t a long-term fit. Here are four notable ones:

Kaden Smith: Drafted two years after Kittle in the sixth round, Smith was near similar in stature at 6-foot-5, 249-pounds out of nearby Stanford. He was called a prospect who had “slightly above average NFL starting size” according to Lance Zierlein. Smith, however, ended up starting in 22 games — all with the New York Giants and not with S.F. after being waived September 14, 2019.

Logan Paulsen: Paulsen was originally brought in as a veteran presence to show the ropes for Kittle in 2017. He only made one start and caught zero passes. Last played in 2018 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniel Helm: Originally brought in following his release from the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Helm eventually made his way over to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He’s currently in the USFL.

Levine Toilolo: The past Stanford standout was another who made a brief appearance back in the Bay Area in 2019. He only caught two passes before heading to the Giants in 2020.

Also, per Wagoner, 11 different TEs have lined up with Kittle. Collectively, non-Kittle tight ends have posted 1,333 receiving yards on 111 receptions with 15 touchdowns.

“Kittle, meanwhile, has played 4,264 offensive snaps in 82 games, an average of 52 per contest. He’s racked up 5,254 receiving yards on 395 catches with 31 touchdowns,” Wagoner said. “Suffice to say, the idea of giving Kittle a bit of a breather has been easier said than done.”