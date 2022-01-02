Latest 49ers Waive Indicates Injured Starter Will Return Sunday

There will be no Brian Hill for the San Francisco 49ers for the Sunday, January 2 home tilt versus the Houston Texans, as the veteran running back, who got added to the roster on December 8 and was elevated to the 53-man list for three contests, was waived by the team on New Year’s Day.

The 49ers announced the transaction at 1:30 p.m. PT on their website. He was the lone player waived on the eve of the home game at Levi’s Stadium.

But now, the 26-year-old’s waive gives off this feeling: Elijah Mitchell could be returning to the lineup after dealing with an injured knee.

Speculation Swirls Around Mitchell’s Reappearance

Before 2021 ended, Mitchell was captured on video by The Athletic’s Matt Barrows practicing during the 49ers’ Wednesday, December 29, practice.

RB Elijah Mitchell (second RB shown) was limited Wednesday, his first practice since injuring his knee Dec. 5. He obviously has some rust to shake off. pic.twitter.com/upaKnAHdyN — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 29, 2021

But on Friday, December 31, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had mentioned to the Bay Area media that the rookie sixth rounder out of Louisiana was still listed as questionable.

“Yesterday (Thursday, December 30), I thought, was his best day that he’s had. Just for a Thursday, that’s really the only day this time of year that we’re going full speed,” Shanahan said. “And he was able to get more reps than he has had since this has happened to him. So I think that’s very encouraging, especially when he does that. Today, he didn’t feel worse, which was the key and he was able to get some today. Hopefully that’ll continue all the way up to Sunday, but we’ll play Elijah as much as he can handle.”

The Athletic’s David Lombardi and ESPN’s Nick Wagoner were two others who mentioned that Mitchell was listed as questionable on New Year’s Eve.

Elijah Mitchell is questionable for 49ers-Texans — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 31, 2021

#49ers injury report: OUT — LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), DT Maurice Hurst (calf) DOUBTFUL – QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) QUESTIONABLE — RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 31, 2021

But speculation in Mitchell fully returning in time for the Week 17 contest began around noon Saturday, with Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reporting that Mitchell will likely return.

“Expect Mitchell to play alongside the 49ers’ second-ranked rusher, Deebo Samuel, as well as Jeff Wilson, who will play in his eighth game of the season after recovering from a meniscus injury,” Chan said in her story.

Wagoner became another who got convinced that Mitchell will be in the backfield given Hill’s waive.

“49ers waiving RB Brian Hill would be another indication that Elijah Mitchell will be good to go on Sunday against the Texans,” Wagoner said in his tweet on Saturday at 1:46 p.m. PT. Wagoner added that fellow 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Mitchell Could Break a 52-year-old Franchise Mark if he Plays

With Mitchell facing the high possibility of being reinserted into the 49ers offense, the 23-year-old has a chance to rewrite the franchise record books in one category.

Per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Mitchell is just 53 yards away from surpassing one rookie mark that’s stood since 1971 for the 49ers:

#49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (759 yards) needs 53 yards Sunday to set the franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie (Vic Washington, 811, 1971). — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 1, 2022

Mitchell, though, will be in a crowded backfield if he does receive handoffs against Houston. Samuel, Hasty and Wilson have each shared running game duties — with the latter leading the ‘Niners in rushing yardage the last three games.