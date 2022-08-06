Insider Raves About $5.3 Million ‘Truck’ for the 49ers

The newcomers for the San Francisco 49ers are already impressing the spectators who have taken in 2022 training camp. And that’s just the rookie class.

There’s the sight of wide receiver Danny Gray torching defenders deep especially during the Saturday, August 6 session. Drake Jackson has “been getting consistent pressure” during team drills.

But there’s one who has been described as a “truck” who got one 49ers insider to feel energized about what he’ll do in Kyle Shanahan‘s offense.

Who Insider Raved About

David Lombardi of The Athletic spoke highly of two members of the 49ers‘ rookie class. But only one got the unique description of “truck” — calling him a “truck to bring down” from what he’s observed.

The truck is the 49ers’ newest $5.3 million backfield option Tyrion Davis-Price — best known as the 49ers’ surprising day two pick for draft experts but is already showing his physicality early on in his NFL career from Lombardi’s view.

“It appears as if Ty Davis-Price is going to be a truck to bring down,” Lombardi tweeted out.

The insider added how “the 49ers don’t tackle to the ground in training camp,” meaning they focus more on doing “thud” tackling to emphasize technique.

“So I’m really looking forward to the preseason opener on Friday,” Lombardi said. “That’s when we’ll learn a lot about the running backs.”

Who Else Has Been Impressed With ‘TDP’

Lombardi isn’t the only nationally known insider who has taken a liking what he’s seen.

Senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated Albert Breer mentioned Davis-Price in a Twitter thread he posted, saying how he’s “impressed in pads” and how his presence will likely place Deebo Samuel back to his original role as wide receiver.

Meanwhile, Kyle Posey of Niners Nation on SB Nation was another who caught a glimpse of “TDP’s” potential — even blasting one Pro Bowler on the 49ers defense.

“For the second day in a row, Ty Davis-Price made a name for himself. TDP took a carry with the second team, made one cut to get upfield, and wound up running over safety George Odum,” Posey described.

After that trucking, Davis-Price was elevated to a new team on the practice day: The first team.

“That was enough to impress the coaches and allow Davis-Price reps with the starters. On the next series, TDP ran with the first team exclusively,” Posey wrote. “He broke a tackle in the backfield. The rookie running back stacked good practices back-to-back and is making a strong argument for carries during the season.”

Lastly, the account @49ers_edits is beginning to believe that the former LSU Tiger is making the case to be the No. 2 back behind last season’s lead rusher Elijah Mitchell.

“Rookie RB Ty Davis-Price has been looking like RB2 and got some reps with team one. Elijah Mitchell is RB1 and TDP and Sermon are getting the second role. TDP is showing his power, vision, blocking skills and impressing,” the account said.

Already, the 49ers’ top three draft picks from this past class are hitting the ground running at camp — with the 49ers’ second selection showing his power and locomotive at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Fill Roster Spots

Also on Saturday, the 49ers announced that wide receiver Willie Snead and offensive tackle Jordan Mills have signed on with the team.

Regarding the latter signing, the veteran offensive tackle Mills was one of the three offensive linemen who tried out for S.F. on Thursday, August 4. Mills, who has played for seven other NFL franchises, was with the New Orleans Saints last season. It’s also a west coast homecoming for Mills, as he played collegiately at UCLA.