49ers Fueling Intrigue in Edge Rush Room Through Local Pro Day Visitor

The San Francisco 49ers will get one last look at the 2023 NFL Draft class on Wednesday, April 12 in a series of drills and workouts. But this time, through their local Pro Day at Levi’s Stadium that involves past Bay Area stars.

One visitor, though, is more than a local standout from his high school days. He’s a past collegiate record-breaker who’s helping fuel the intrigue of the 49ers possibly adding him to the pass rushing fold — and making him the final centerpiece for the edge rush room: Isaiah Foskey of Norte Dame.

The towering 6-foot-5, 264-pound specimen, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Tuesday, April 11, was confirmed by his agent that he will be in attendance.

Barrows mentioned how Foskey is facing the inevitability of going the highest during the draft among the group of attendees. He adds that the Fighting Irish’s all-time sack leader is perfect for the 49ers’ edge rush department if taken in the draft.

“Foskey, who played at De La Salle High School in Concord, probably will be the first player drafted on this list, perhaps in the second round. The 6-5 Foskey has excellent size, long, 34-inch arms and had 11 sacks last year for the Fighting Irish. He’s precisely the type of pass-rush specialist the 49ers could use to round out their defensive line group, though he’s likely to be long gone before they’re on the clock,” Barrows wrote.

Foskey Would Really Set Off 49ers Pass Rush

A lot could still happen between the Pro Day and draft night. The 49ers don’t pick until round three on April 28 at No. 99, though they can get aggressive and move up. If so, perhaps they can strike by adding a talent like the Antioch, California native Foskey…which becomes a huge coup for S.F.

With that frame, Foskey becomes the ideal replacement for Charles Omenihu as that long-armed defender who can help free up Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and company…and even be utilized inside where his 4.58 40-yard dash time can be unleashed on guards and centers having trouble containing speed after the snap. Foskey was described by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein as a “Forward-charging edge defender whose best football could be ahead of him” while also comparing him to perennial 8-12 sack threat Yannick Ngakoue.

Foskey’s arms sets the tone right away with a powerful jab and extension. Then he follows his attack with quickness and relentless effort.

Every time I watch Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey, I wonder why his name isn't mentioned more. Dynamite power with his arms to rock blockers back, and closes to the pocket with quickness and effort. pic.twitter.com/hYWiwMqhTM — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 18, 2023

Again, Foskey is likely not falling to 99th overall. Though he’d be a prized get if he falls that low. But he would be the new Omenihu for S.F., and just might be worth trading up for after his Pro Day visit.

Isaiah Foskey 2022 Notre Dame Highlights 🍀 || HD Isaiah Foskey 2022 Notre Dame Highlights 🍀 || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2022-12-28T20:25:00Z

Intriguing QB Prospect Also Confirmed

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday, April 10, Jake Haener of Fresno State is a confirmed attendee for 49ers Pro Day.

Haener’s appearance is especially intriguing, considering he’s spent the pre-draft process hearing the comparisons to Brock Purdy.

“Like Purdy, Haener stands only 6-foot and has just an adequate arm. But he’s a quick thinker, looks good in the pocket and threw 20 touchdowns against three interceptions last season at Fresno State,” Barrows wrote.

Haener spent his Fresno State Pro Day throwing in front of one representative from the 49ers back on March 30. He’s currently the lone confirmed QB throwing at the 49ers’ session.

Haener hails from Danville in the East Bay and starred at Monte Vista High School.