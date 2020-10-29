Key 49ers Running Back Recently Turned Down Offers From NFL Teams

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to rely on JaMycal Hasty in Week 8, but this almost was an impossibility after other teams pursued the rookie running back. During his Week 8 press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Hasty faced a “tough decision a few weeks ago” when he opted to turn down another team’s offer to remain on the 49ers practice squad.

“People have tried to come for him, too, this year,” Shanahan noted, per 49ersWebZone.com. “The guy has been committed to stay here. We have expressed our plans for him, and the guy had to make a tough decision a few weeks ago, whether to stay here on practice squad for another week or go to another team, and he chose to stay here. He believed he’d eventually get his opportunity. We told him we didn’t know when, but it ended up happening the next week. So, he was ready, and I’m glad he’s here for it.”

Just a few weeks later, Hasty has an opportunity to potentially start at running back with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert both sidelined with injuries for a significant period of time. Hasty already saw his workload increase in recent weeks even with players like Wilson getting the majority of carries.

Hasty’s Agent Noted the RB Made the Decision to Stay With the 49ers ‘Real Quick’

Hasty’s agent Scott Casterline described the running back as making a “real quick” decision to remain with the 49ers. The Niners running back felt like the team offered him the best opportunity for long-term success.

“It was real quick,” Casterline told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He came to the conclusion, ‘I want to be here.’ And I agreed with him. The 49ers have a really solid front office, and they’re straight-up guys. I like to deal with them. He saw that, too. The atmosphere there with Shanahan and the team, it was a relatively easy decision for him.”

Shanahan’s Sales Pitch: ‘Get to That Second Contract’

Shanahan was asked what his sales pitch to Hasty was to help keep him in San Francisco. The 49ers coach noted he just tries to “tell people the truth” but does emphasize a more long-term outlook rather than players making a bit more money for just this season.

“I just really tell people the truth,” Shanahan explained, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a lot easier when you believe in someone like we do with him. Guys are so excited to get a start in the NFL and make a little more money that week. I just try to tell guys, ‘A week’s paycheck might help your lifestyle for a little bit, but that’s not going to last you. If you want money in this league, you got to make it. You got to get to that second contract if you want some savings.'”

Hasty will continue to have competition given the number of quality running backs on the 49ers roster. The running back is expected to get an expanded opportunity in the coming weeks with both Wilson and Mostert sidelined.