Insider Doesn’t See 49ers Releasing RB, Calling Him ‘Complete Player’

This San Francisco 49ers backfield is loaded, physical, talented and now, starting to look overcrowded with two emerging stars during the 2022 preseason.

No surprise: Tyrion Davis-Price instilling the aggression as the newest member of the backfield, using his pads to punish defenders in short yardage scenarios.

The big surprise: The emergence of Jordan Mason, who went undrafted in the same class but has been praised for his own physical nature — especially on this pulverizing run from the Saturday, August 20, road preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings:

With these newcomers grinding and thriving, what does this mean for the future of some 49er backfield members who have been considered on the roster bubble?

There is one who one 49ers insider believes has his roster spot secured.

‘Complete Player’ Projected to Stay

David Lombardi, 49ers insider from The Athletic, is a believer that one resigned member of the 49ers backfield won’t be on the waive list.

That player is someone who signed a one-year, $895,000 during the offseason in JaMycal Hasty.

“I don’t see 49ers leaving JaMycal Hasty off roster. Complete player,” Lombardi tweeted. “Delivered best RB pass protection rep yesterday, stonewalling 225-pound LB Troy Dye on Purdy’s big pass to Malik Turner. Impressive anchor from a 200-pounder. Credit to Hasty for making major pass pro strides.”

Lombardi included another reason that validates Hasty’s roster status for the upcoming season: During the two August games, the 5-foot-8, 205-pounder leads the 49ers in this category: Yards after contact.

Yards after contact per rush (through 2 preseason games)… JaMycal Hasty: 4.9

Jordan Mason: 4.1

Ty Davis-Price: 3.2

Along with preventing blitzing linebackers from going toward his quarterback, Hasty added an aerial element to the 49ers’ offense in Minnesota, seen here on this red zone score.

Lombardi is an ardent believer that Hasty has a secured spot come August 31 when NFL teams, including the 49ers, finalize their final 53-man rosters for the season. Some, however, are thinking otherwise.

Emergence of Rookie Could Complicate Things for Hasty & Another Veteran

Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners was a frequent visitor to 49ers training camp and took videos of the 49ers’ joint practice with the Vikings leading up to their preseason matchup. Graham is one who believes Mason has earned a spot in the 49ers’ backfield.

“I really like Hasty but I believe Jordan Mason has more upside long term in my opinion,” Graham tweeted to Lombardi. “Going to make for an extremely tough roster cutdown decision.”

Lombardi, though, revealed a projected scenario that would keep Mason on the final roster.

“It might depend on if Shanahan wants a different running skillset to be part of the equation — Hasty is smaller/shiftier than the other RBs. 53-man cutdown will give us another glimpse of 49ers’ evolving RB philosophy. They already got significantly bigger as a room this year,” he responded.

But if Hasty is safe, what becomes of fellow returning veteran Jeff Wilson? Who has been inactive this preseason?

That’s where Rohan Chakravarthi of 49ers Web Zone made this observation — Wilson may have his 49er days numbered.

Chakravarthi, however, clarified that he doesn’t think Wilson will get dealt away. Yet, Mason’s breakout preseason now makes Wilson “expendable.”