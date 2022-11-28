49ers Adding Ex-$62 Million Pro Bowler Ahead of Huge Week 13 Battle

The San Francisco 49ers have shown their toughness and star power on defense during their current surge — winning their last four games with their unit limiting the yards and points plus forcing turnovers.

Yet, the 49ers still found themselves needing extra depth. Particularly in a unit that’s already lost two key pieces. But now they’re adding a past Pro Bowl talent once on a $62,500,000 deal.

‘Jackrabbit’ on Board

Announced by the team on Monday, November 28 and before their pivotal showdown with the 8-3 Miami Dolphins, the 49ers are adding veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the practice squad.

Fans familiar with Jenkins likely know him by his popular nickname “Jackrabbit.” He originally entered the league as a rival to the 49ers by getting selected in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2014. Jenkins would go on to immediately establish himself as a ball-hawking cornerback by snatching four interceptions his rookie season and returned three picks for touchdowns.

Jenkins would add six more interceptions across the next three seasons with the Rams including taking back two more passes into the end zone in 2014. He also emerged as a pass breakup machine — delivering three seasons of posting double digit pass deflections including 15 in his final campaign with the Rams in 2015.

The New York Giants would go on to sign him to a blockbuster five-year, $62,500,000 deal in 2016. “Jackrabbit” responded by putting together his first and only Pro Bowl season of three interceptions and a career-best 18 pass deflections. He also added a career-high five tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Jenkins, though, would go on to play for two teams in 2019 after being waived by the Giants. The New Orleans Saints went on to claim him off waivers on December 16, 2019. While with the Saints, Jenkins collected 55 total tackles including 44 solo stops and two tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Against the pass, “Jackrabbit” intercepted three passes in the 2020 season while returning one back for six in the season opening 34-23 win on September 13, 2020 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…which marks the last time he’s scored off a takeaway.

Janoris Jenkins jumps in front for the pick-6! #Saints 📺: #TBvsNO on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5o8cWoN1yf pic.twitter.com/59dxseKWNC — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2020

Jenkins was last seen with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. He ended up starting in 13 games and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Titans’ 20-17 home win on December 23, which occurred in the end zone.

Jenkins, 34, comes over to the 49ers as Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett are out for the season with torn ACLs and while Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir have manned the CB1 and CB2 spots during the winning streak. Per Pro Football Reference, Jenkins holds a 5-5 record all-time against the 49ers.

The Athletic’s David Lombardi added how “the 49ers had been in contact with Janoris Jenkins for some time, but he was unwilling to sign a practice squad contract until now.”

49ers to Face High-Powered Offense They’re Familiar With

Whether the 49ers elevate and throw in “Jackrabbit” on certain plays for Sunday, December 4 in Santa Clara remains to be seen. But the Niners will soon face an offense they know so well.

Because it’s an offense installed by the longtime right-hand man of head coach Kyle Shanahan Mike McDaniel.

So far, the Dolphins have shown to be more explosive in the air attack — sitting at second in total aerial yards at 3,364. The Dolphins are also tied for third with 23 passing touchdowns.

And they will soon face the NFL leader in receptions and yards in Tyreek Hill — which will mark the first time since Super Bowl 54 that they’ll face off against one another.