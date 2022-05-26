49ers’ Javon Kinlaw Reveals if Heated Feud With Reporter is Squashed

Has the beef between San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and sportswriter Grant Cohn officially been squashed?

To recap, there was a confrontation involving Cohn’s hat getting knocked over that he revealed on his You Tube channel, followed by a profanity laced live video between the former 2020 first rounder and the 49ers beat reporter for Sports Illustrated known for his polarizing and controversial takes on the 49ers — all mentioned in this Wednesday, May 25 story by Heavy on 49ers reporter TJ Macias.

Both men went on to share on Wednesday evening where things stood and if things were hashed out.

Kinlaw Shares Most Telling Detail About Meeting

Long story short: There was a meeting, handshakes were involved and one person believes that the feud is officially squashed…

But that one person isn’t the 49ers interior defender.

“I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering what’s going on between me and Javon Kinlaw after all of that stuff yesterday,” Cohn said on his YouTube channel, “I just want to say that Javon and I met up today at the 49ers’ facility. We hashed it out. He said everything he wanted to say. I listened. We shook hands, we squashed it. It’s over.”

Cohn continued, sharing:

“What I want to say is, I appreciate Javon Kinlaw for meeting me today and taking the time to tell me exactly how he felt. I respect him and I deeply appreciate John Lynch for facilitating it. It was all in his office. It was his idea. It was a very grown up thing that he did and I’m better for it. I hope we all feel that way. Anyway, it’s squashed, it’s over, it has a happy ending. Let’s move on.”

But Kinlaw had a different take — fueling the speculation that things are far from over between he, Cohn and the 49ers.

“I shook your hand for my organization. Nowhere was anything squashed, and you know that. Stop cappin’ dog. I ain’t letting nun [sic] go. I do this for the REAL ONES. It’s bigger than me,” Kinlaw said on his personal Instagram page.

#49ers DL Javon Kinlaw says the beef has not been squashed with Grant Cohn 👀 pic.twitter.com/ER12OG15Il — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) May 26, 2022

More 49ers Defend Kinlaw, Plus Analysts Reveal Their Take on Cohn

As mentioned in the Wednesday story on Heavy by Macias, Kinlaw received some 49er backers after his vulgar video with Cohn: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Arik Armstead.

But more followed. Including Ex-49ers.

Safety Jaquiski Tarrt defended his 49ers teammate on Twitter with this post:

Lmfao..crazy how players become the bad guy for standing up for themselves. Media/social media has a huge influence on players narratives. Allowing anyone to speak on your name with no accountability for what they say. https://t.co/9UjKAkNwXo — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@quaski) May 25, 2022

Offensive line starter Daniel Brunskill was another who took Kinlaw’s side, encouraging 49er fans to “boycott this bum” and claimed Cohn has zero knowledge of football.

#49ers OL Daniel Brunskill has also come to the defense of Javon Kinlaw pic.twitter.com/Gv667ul1j0 — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, former 49ers first rounder Solomon Thomas gave this strong reaction to Cohn and his reporting — with Thomas saying “We shouldn’t have to answer to media of this level. The 49ers/NFL should protect us better.”

A consistent negative, disrespectful, and demeaning tone to players and their craft. Like we are animals. Then talks about “game” to antagonize a player enough so he can sue him? We shouldn’t have to answer to media of this level. The 49ers/NFL should protect us better. https://t.co/QQVrX4Rjua — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) May 25, 2022

One more Ex-49er Raheem Mostert called Cohn’s behavior “unacceptable” twice:

We’re always told journalists and reporters have a job to do. Ok, understood. But this??! He admitted “retirement” as a “multi-millionaire” went through his mind. THIS is unacceptable, @nfl @49ers. — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) May 25, 2022

This ain’t “game.” This is unacceptable. https://t.co/nDS2twg7J0 — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) May 25, 2022

Current and former 49ers weren’t the only ones who blasted Cohn, who’s style of reporting has caused quite the stir in his years covering the 49ers. Some fans believe Cohn gives honest takes on the 49ers. However, others have viewed his approach as classless with the intent to glorify himself online. Even NFL reporters have taken the side of Kinlaw.

One is NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who called Cohn “unprofessional” for antagonizing players.

Making light of an athlete’s injury and antagonizing players – like Grant Cohn – is not just unprofessional, but shows a total lack of understanding for the amount of work athletes put in. Javon Kinlaw has every right to be upset. #49ers’ teammates’ support no coincidence either. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 25, 2022

Denver radio personality Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado also responded to a tweet with Cohn’s name, calling him “a joke to the entire industry.”

National radio personality Mike Golic of Draft Kings was another who chimed in.