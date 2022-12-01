Top 10 Draft Pick Shares Message Ahead of 49ers Showdown

The most anticipated December 2022 showdown is still three days away between the visiting Miami Dolphins and the host San Francisco 49ers, in a contest between teams that are a combined 15-7 and either share or lead their divisions.

As is the case for any big NFL game, especially one that comes with angles involving former players now on the opposite side, words have been exchanged. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson have blurted their shots directed at their past employer (though Mostert tried to clarify his remarks on Tuesday in a radio interview with KNBR). Deebo Samuel and Charles Omenihu responded to the shots from the Miami representatives via social media on Monday, November 28.

Now, one star on the Dolphins once taken in the top 10 of the draft got his chance to chime in on the matchup.

Ex-No. 6 Pick & 100-Catch Receiver Speaks About Huge Contest

There was no trash talking or anything that could pass as bulletin board material from Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

In speaking to the Miami media on Wednesday, November 30, the second-year wide receiver Waddle sent this message out as the Dolphins-49ers battle continues to receive its hype ahead of Week 13 — especially when asked if he was trying to win this game for the Ex-49ers now on his side.

“We’re just looking at it as another game on our schedule,” Waddle said. “It’s going to be a big game because the 49ers have been a good team in this league for quite some time now. But this is just another game.”

Waddle Adds Thoughts on Facing 49ers Defense

A year ago, Waddle emerged as a 104-catch, 1,015-yard wideout for the Dolphins. And that was before the sixth overall pick out of Alabama began to learn the new offense under former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and teamed with Super Bowl champion/multiple Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

Now, the 5-foot-10, 182-pounder has seen his receptions drop to 56 catches. However, McDaniel’s system has allowed Waddle to improve his average yards per catch to 17.2. Waddle additionally is one touchdown away from surpassing the six scores he delivered his rookie season. He’s also delivered four 100-yard games in 2022 — which is already more than what he had his rookie campaign.

And with the presence of “Cheetah,” Waddle has been able to draw more one-on-ones including on this jump ball on Sunday, November 27 against the Houston Texans:

Waddle is entering this game putting together a couple of five-catch, 85-yard outings in a three week span. But awaiting him on Sunday, December 4 is the league’s No. 1 ranked defense at Levi’s Stadium.

Among the strengths of this 49er defense? A secondary that has denied the sky. San Francisco has only allowed one game when an opponent surpassed 300 yards passing. Second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga leads this unit with four interceptions while cornerback Charvarius Ward — once Super Bowl winning teammates with Hill — is yet to surrender a touchdown his side and has put together eight games of allowing below 35 yards his side according to Pro Football Reference.

A fellow 2021 draft classmate of Waddle’s Deommodore Lenoir has been on a personal streak of surrendering below 55 receiving yards his side per PFR. The fifth rounder is another on the Niners who hasn’t been beat in the end zone. Waddle gave a breakdown of what he’s noticed from the 49ers on defense.

“They’re the No. 1 defense for a reason. They play good together, they’re very sound on defense, they don’t make many mental errors, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Waddle said. “They’re a good group, they’ve kind of been in their system for awhile so everyone knows their P’s and reads…it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”