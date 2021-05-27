Top 49ers Contributor Sidelined by Bizarre Injury

The San Francisco 49ers will likely begin the new NFL season down one of their premiere offensive performers from last season.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is likely headed to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after he suffered a significant meniscus tear following practice on Thursday, May 20.

What makes the injury even more unfortunate are the circumstances surrounding it. San Francisco general manager John Lynch explained the details of the incident when he spoke to reporters Wednesday, May 26.

49ers GM John Lynch says Jeff Wilson felt a pop in his knee as he got up from a chair in the locker room last Thursday. That’s when he tore his meniscus — at the facility last week. Wilson had surgery the next day, Friday 5/21 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 26, 2021

Wilson had just finished a leg workout in the weight room, the rigorous training already completed, when he hurt himself.

“He was sitting down, talking to some teammates. He got up and, as he got up and turned, felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck,” Lynch said. “And he could tell something was wrong.”

Wilson and 49ers Moved Immediately to Address Injury With Surgery

The following day, imaging revealed a “substantial” tear to Wilson’s meniscus. After conferring with 49ers medical staff, the running back chose to undergo surgery immediately.

“I just spoke with Jeff, and he’s a little embarrassed about how it happened, but that’s how it happened, and he’s over the devastation,” Lynch continued Wednesday. “From a team standpoint, I can tell you that we’re going to have his back. We’re excited about Jeff and his prospects for this season.”

“(We are) looking forward to have Jeff being part of our team for however much we get him next year,” Lynch added.