49ers Legend Jerry Rice Sends Strong Message to Justin Fields

With two weeks to go until the NFL Draft, speculation around which rookie quarterback the San Francisco 49ers will draft third overall is as rampant as ever.

On Tuesday, April 14, Ohio State’s Justin Fields took the field for a second pro day session in front of a handful of teams including the Niners, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. As expected, 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, along with quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, were in attendance, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. The former two missed Fields’ first dominant pro day showing back on March 30 to observe Mac Jones at Alabama’s simultaneous pro day.

#49ers GM John Lynch, HC Kyle Shanahan, Asst. GM Adam Peters, QBs coach Rich Scangarello and College Scouting Director Ethan Waugh have all watched Justin Fields across 2 Pro Days. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 14, 2021

Prior to the workout, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and 49ers legend Jerry Rice took to social media with a strong message for the future first-round quarterback, who has been on the receiving end of some unwarranted rumors and critiques in recent weeks.

Jerry Rice Offers Words of Encouragement to Fields

In a 48-second video posted to his more than 594,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 14, Rice spoke directly to Fields to offer some encouragement ahead of his big day.

“Justin Fields, hey man, don’t worry about what they’re saying about you, brother,” Rice said on his Instagram. “You know that you’re a hard worker and you enjoy what you’re doing on the football field. You inspire your teammates to be better.

“Hey, they said the same thing about me. They said I couldn’t run a 40. Yeah, I might have ran a 4.5, 4.6 — I’m not even sure — but for one thing, they didn’t clock me on my way to the end zone. Could nobody catch me. So hey, just let that stuff just blow over your head, man. Congratulations. I’m sure you’re looking forward to the draft, and hopefully, you go high.”

Following the private workout, Ohio State’s football Instagram account shared a handful of videos showcasing some throws made by Fields, some of which were scripted by the 49ers staffers in attendance, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Justin Fields showed off at his second pro day with the 49ers in attendance 🚀 [via @OhioStateFB] pic.twitter.com/pYql33AoH8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 14, 2021

