49ers Icon Jerry Rice Reveals What His Bold 2021 Draft Prediction Was

Jerry Rice was like countless of pro football fans one year ago — the San Francisco 49ers legend made his own bold NFL Draft predictions.

But one projection made by the legendary wide receiver came true. And the NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner revealed what the draft prediction was while hanging out with a top five pick in an interview released on the evening of Monday, May 23.

Rice Predicted Where Trey Lance Would go

Rice sat in the same room with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and the man who is anticipated to lead the 49ers at quarterback in 2022 Trey Lance during an interview with Boardroom.

Rice himself became infatuated with Lance’s natural skill set at quarterback.

“I knew Trey was going to be special from the first day I talked to him,” Rice said.

But then came Rice’s revelation on what he told the North Dakota State star.

“I told him right before the draft, ‘You’re going to be a San Francisco 49er,’” Rice boldly stated to him.

What does Rice remember about the reaction Lance gave?

“He was like, ‘No way, no way,’” Rice recalled.

But sure enough, the 49ers legend and 13-time Pro Bowl wide receiver made good on his prediction that “Trey Area” would be heading to the Bay Area in last year’s NFL Draft.

What Rice Sees Out of Lance

Lance has been the subject of widely debated NFL topics during the month of May as he begins his transition to full-time starter as the 49ers head toward mini camp. Some critical, some eye-grabbing.

From the criticism realm, veteran NFL insider Matt Lombardo revealed via Twitter on May 5 how the 49ers staff have been left underwhelmed by Trey Lance. Super Bowl 50 champion Ryan Harris told CBS Sports HQ on May 18 that he’s had conversations with 49ers personnel that Lance’s “arm fitness” has come into question.

However, one man who will soon catch passes from Lance George Kittle raved about the arm strength Lance possesses during his Friday, May 20 interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Once Trey Lance gets a lot of reps just watch out because some of the things I've seen em do in practice mind boggle me" ~@gkittle46#PMSLive #FTTB pic.twitter.com/CAw2OzTGvI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 20, 2022

But what does the “goat” of receivers Rice see when looking closely at Lance?

“This guy, he has all the tools,” Rice said to Boardroom. “He’s got that rocket arm.”

There’s one more element Rice brought up that Lance has.

“And the thing too that he’s going to bring to the table: mobility. Being able to get outside, extend plays, do all of those things and still have the vision downfield where he can use that arm to get the ball to his playmakers,” Rice said.

Rice concludes that he believes Lance is not just a gifted athlete behind center, but Lance has the ability to lift everyone’s morale inside the huddle and locker room.

“He’s going to inspire everyone around him to be great,” Rice said.

