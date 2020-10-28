49ers Reveal Exciting Jersey & Uniform Combo for Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers will wear their all-white uniforms and the team’s old-school jerseys with the shadow numbers for Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne revealed the news via an Instagram post after the Niners victory over the Patriots.

“Victory Tuesday! We bringing out the whites again for Seattle! 😤😤💪🏾💪🏾 We want all the smoke!!!” Bourne noted on Instagram.

The bigger question is what players will be wearing those uniforms when the 49ers take on the Seahawks. It has been a season defined by injuries on both sides of the ball for the 49ers. The status of several key players is unlikely to be known until just before kickoff.

Bourne and the other Niners players seem extremely excited about the uniform combination against the Seahawks.

Deebo Samuel & Jeff Wilson Jr. Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

The Niners have been hit particularly hard at running back with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. both sidelined. Tevin Coleman has a chance to return against the Seahawks to add to the Niners rotation with JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon. Deebo Samuel is also expected to miss multiple games with an injury. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the team will miss Samuel’s explosiveness in the offense.

“Deebo is a huge part of our offense (and a) huge part of our team. When you have a threat of someone who can hurt you – whether it’s blocking, whether it’s catching or whether it’s running, it’s always an issue for defenses,” Shanahan explained, per 49ers.com. “The physicality our receivers bring to the game, starting with Deebo, really helps our offense. We’ll miss him when he’s out, that’s for sure.”

The 49ers Are 3-Point Underdogs vs. Seahawks

The 49ers find themselves as three-point underdogs against the Seahawks in the latest point spread, per OddsShark. San Francisco faces a Seattle team that is coming off its first loss of the season. The Seahawks defense has struggled in 2020 as the team has had trouble getting pressure on the quarterback. Seattle made a trade for defensive end Carlos Dunlap but the pass rusher has to undergo the COVID-19 protocols making him ineligible to play this week against the Niners. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was honest in his assessment of the defense’s deficiencies.

“It really comes down to generating pressure on the quarterback, and it’s not just the pass rushers, it’s all of it,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “We came out of the chutes early (in the season) you know with pressuring and trying to get after it, and create a complement to the front four guys, and we’re still there, and we still have to do that. We have to make it more difficult on the quarterback by harassing him. The whole key is that guy throwing it, making his decisions, and we have to do a better job in a number of ways.”

The Seahawks have been much better against the run than the pass which could work in the Niners favor given their lack of depth at running back. Jimmy Garoppolo has an opportunity to have another solid outing but could face a more imposing defense if Jamal Adams is able to return from a groin injury.

READ NEXT: 49ers Give Update on Trade Talks