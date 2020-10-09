49ers’ Quarterback Controversy Does Not Include Jimmy Garoppolo

As Jimmy Garoppolo has been sidelined, it has become increasingly clear that the San Francisco 49ers have their QB1. The real question is who is Garoppolo’s backup and potentially the player that will fill-in at quarterback if he is sidelined for Week 5.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that he had decided the pecking order for Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. The challenge is Shanahan does not plan to reveal his decision to the public until kickoff against the Dolphins in Week 5.

“I have (made a decision), but I’m going to hold that just because there is a difference between them,” Shanahan said, per 49ers.com. “And if Jimmy can’t go, I’d like Miami to find that out on Sunday. But I’ve decided that we’ll get both of them reps because both of them do have to be ready in case Jimmy doesn’t go.”

Shanahan opted to bench Mullens in favor of Bethard late in the Niners’ matchup with the Eagles. The 49ers coach was critical of Mullens’ performance noting, “Nick knows he can play better.”

“I know (Nick) had a tough challenge going against that front, but I know and Nick knows he can play better,” Shanahan said, via 49ers.com. “Gave an opportunity for C.J. to come in, and C.J. did a good job with the reps he had.”

Things Are Pointing Towards Garoppolo Playing vs. Dolphins

The decision between Beathard and Mullens appears to be trending towards the backup spot as signs are pointing towards Garoppolo playing against the Dolphins. Garoppolo has been practicing this week which is a promising sign.

“He did a good job through walkthrough and we’ll see how he does,” Shanahan said, per 49ers.com. “We’re going to throw him in there today [Wednesday] and that’ll give me more of an opinion at least.”

Later in the week, Shanahan sounded even more optimistic on Garoppolo’s chances of playing in Week 5. The Niners coach admitted on KNBR’s Murph & Mac Show that “it’s looking like” Garoppolo will start against the Dolphins.

“It’s looking like that’s going to be the case,” Shanahan explained, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “(But) if he comes in today and he’s sore or has any setbacks with our practice today, we’re going to have to wait another week.”

49ers GM John Lynch on Garoppolo’s Status: ‘A Lot of Positive Signs’

49ers general manager John Lynch provided an update on Garoppolo’s rehab as well as the quarterback competition. Lynch noted on the Tolbert, Kreger & Brooks show that “there’s been a lot of positive signs” for Garoppolo’s status.

“The other guys (Mullens and Beathard) are getting reps as well, so we’ll see,” Lynch noted, per 49ersWebZone.com. “Kyle (Shanahan) will make that decision, along with our medical staff, as to where exactly Jimmy is at. I think there’s been a lot of positive signs, but you’ve got to make sure that everything’s right.”

Lynch also praised Garoppolo’s effort to return to the field and the progress he has made in rehab.

“I think Jimmy has done a really good job on this rehab, just like he does,” Lynch said. “He’s a very hard worker. He’s been very intent on being out there as soon as possible. It’s hurt him not to be out there. The good news is he’s been out there. Now, we’re through two days of practice, and he’s been out there both days.

