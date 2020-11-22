New Details Revealed on Potential Jimmy Garoppolo Trade: Report

Much has been made about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future, but the San Francisco 49ers could find it difficult to pull off a trade. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Garoppolo has a no-trade clause in his contract which means the quarterback would have to sign off on any potential deal before being moved.

“Worth mentioning: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a no-trade clause for the 2021 League Year only,” Breer noted on Twitter. “That means the Niners can’t trade him w/o his consent between now and March 2022. Kyle Shanahan said yesterday he expects Garoppolo to be his starter in ’21.”

The reality is the Niners are likely to find a very limited trade market for Garoppolo given his salary for next season. Garoppolo is set to have a base salary of $24.1 million, per Spotrac. It is a lot of money for a quarterback that has struggled to stay healthy and his play has been inconsistent when he is on the field.

The Patriots Have Been Mentioned as a Potential Landing Spot for Jimmy G

Garoppolo may have a no-trade clause, but the Niners could threaten to release the quarterback if he does not sign off on a deal. He is unlikely to find as lucrative of a contract in free agency, providing motivation for Garoppolo to accept a trade. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell mentioned Garoppolo’s former team as one of the few potential franchises that could have an interest in acquiring Garoppolo.

“There would be one team that looms as an obvious fit for Garoppolo, of course,” Barnwell explained. “The Patriots will have more cap space than the 49ers and don’t have a solution under contract for 2021. Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer are both free agents after the season, leaving Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterback under contract. They have publicly suggested that they think Stidham can be their quarterback of the future, but he has thrown four interceptions in 27 career pass attempts.”

What could the 49ers get in return for Garoppolo? Barnwell indicated the Niners are unlikely to get anything more than a day three pick for Garoppolo, even from the Patriots.

Shanahan Indicated the 49ers Expect Garoppolo to be the Niners Starting QB in 2021

There has been no shortage of rumors involving Garoppolo’s future, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently indicated that he expects the quarterback will remain the starter in 2021. Shanahan added that the franchise is optimistic that Garoppolo can play again this season.

“I expect Jimmy to be our starter next year,” Shanahan explained, per 49ersWebZone.com. “I expect him to come and play with us this year. We have six games left. We are not out of the playoffs yet. I’ve been on a team that was three and six going into a bye week and ended up winning their division. I think we have guys on this team capable of finishing this the right way. We’ve got to do one game at a time and I hope Jimmy can come back and be a part of that, but to think that we’ve made any decisions on somebody going into the future, this isn’t the case. Jimmy has won a lot of games for us this year. It’s a lot harder to win games when he’s not here and I’m just hoping we can get him back.”

The Niners are saying all the right things to express confidence in Garoppolo, but it is hard to imagine the team will not at least consider other options at quarterback this offseason. San Francisco could potentially select a quarterback high in the draft and have also been linked to a number of veteran options. What we do know is that Garoppolo will have to agree to a trade for it to be a possibility in what is shaping up to be an interesting offseason in San Francisco.

