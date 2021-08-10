49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Admits Asking for Trade ‘Crossed His Mind’

When the news broke that the San Francisco 49ers were trading up nine spots to draft quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall, a lot went through Jimmy Garoppolo‘s mind.

And like any other quarterback thinking their time as a starter was over with a new kid in town, Garoppolo thought about asking for a trade as a way out.

“Oh, no doubt,” Garoppolo recently told SI’s Albert Breer when asked if asking for a trade crossed his mind. “Especially when they first told me, you started imagining situations that aren’t even possible. It crossed my mind at one point. But I didn’t want to do that. I like it here. I like the people. I like the teammates that I’m around. It’s kind of where—I don’t want to say it’s where my career started, but as a starter this is where it was. These players, these teammates, I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I love these guys.”

Garoppolo is projected to be the starter this season, but that doesn’t mean that he’s “safe” in the Bay Area and he’s known that since entering the league and constantly hearing rumors swirl.

“You hear all the stuff,” Garoppolo. “I didn’t know how much to put into it, because if you start thinking one way, and then something happens and you go the opposite way, that’s going to make it even tougher out here. So I’ve really just tried to take it day-by-day. And even right now, anything could happen. I was traded two days before the trade deadline a couple years ago. I know in this league, anything’s possible.”

Shanahan Is Confident in Jimmy Garoppolo Starting Week 1

While Lance’s performance at camp has gone viral, Shanahan has remained adamant that Jimmy Garoppolo will start against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

“I think that would be pretty tough to do, so I’m not trying to put that pressure on Trey,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “[Garoppolo] is too good of a football player and Trey is trying to learn everything right now and soak it all in. So that’s why I’d be very surprised if he was able to do that.”

We also have to remember that it’s only training camp, so it’s understandable that Shanahan wants Lance to watch and learn and then prove that he’s consistent.

All-Pro linebacker, Fred Warner, seems to be on Shanahan’s side even though he has also been in “awe” watching Lance.

“You see the raw talent, and you see the ball fly out of his hand. Impressive,” Warner told King. “Games will be different. But 11 on 11 out here is still football, and we’re seeing a young guy work and be humble and make throws like that. That’s what he needs to do.”

Shanahan Is Also Extremely Confident in Lance’s Future at QB1

Lance, 21, has a lot to learn, but the talent is there and Shanahan has no doubt that he the NDSU product has what it takes to carry the Niners to a Super Bowl one day.

“Yeah, totally,” Shanahan told The MMQB’s Albert Breer of Lance’s potential to be a top-five QB. “And that’s it. You’re not gonna see it all on college tape. He played at a small school, and it was only one year, he got to play in one game his second year. But with Trey it comes with what you see on tape, yeah, but it’s also the horsepower you believe he has inside in him. Can you bring it out as a staff? Can he bring it out, being the right person? Can you put him in the right atmosphere? A quarterback who has a running element changes a lot of the game.

“But I’d get over that stuff quickly if you don’t think he’s got the skill set to do everything else. And we believe he does. And he’s showed us that so far. He’s by no means there yet, but he’s continuing to get better. And I believe he will his whole career.”

For now, Lance will continue to impress and if he earns the respect and trust from his coaches and teammates, we should see him on the field sooner rather than later.

