Former 49ers Defend Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘Owe a Major Apology’

Jimmy Garoppolo just re-guaranteed himself an extensive stay with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo didn’t take long to reclaim QB1 duties for the 49ers, though it was for an emergency reason this time on Sunday, September 18.

Noted by Heavy on 49ers reporter Matty Breisch, Trey Lance was carted off the field with what was called a “gruesome” ankle injury. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later revealed that Lance will likely need surgery — which eliminates his 2022 season.

49ers’ QB Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury today that is expected to require surgery that likely will end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

How did Garoppolo respond? By helping guide the 49ers to the 27-7 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks to avoid going 0-2. And in the process, brought out two online defenders in the form of past Garoppolo teammates.

Garoppolo is Owed ‘a Major Apology’ Says 1 Ex-Teammate

Just one week ago, Garoppolo’s name was labeled as a potential future member of the Dallas Cowboys — all in the wake of Dak Prescott injuring his right thumb in Week 1 and the Cowboys appearing to need QB depth.

Kyle Shanahan even hinted to the Bay Area media that the 49ers sounded open to listening to deals in the aftermath of that injury. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, however, shot down the idea during the week and no trade was made, placing his trust in Cooper Rush.

But before that, there were 49er fans and members of the NFL media who believed that Garoppolo deserved to be shipped away via trade to give way to the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, after combining for two touchdowns — one on a 38-yard connection to Ross Dwelley and the other on a QB sneak — Garoppolo received some backers.

One was Leon O’Neal, who joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent from the 2022 draft class. The safety from Texas A&M delivered this message via his personal Twitter account.

“Some people owe Jimmy G a major apology,” O’Neal posted.

O’Neal did send his prayers to the fallen Lance.

Praying Trey heal up and it’s nothing major 🙏🏾😔 — Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) September 18, 2022

But O’Neal wasn’t the only past 49er who rushed to Garoppolo’s defense. So did the man who played in his last Super Bowl with Garoppolo as his quarterback: Richard Sherman.

The defensive back for the 49ers from 2018 to 2020 who has since transitioned to the broadcast realm with Amazon is urging for 49er fans to be supportive of who’s behind center — and that includes Jimmy G.

“There are a lot of coaches frowning right now that they will face Jimmy G. Facing a rookie who is learning the position has its challenges. But Jimmy knows this offense and can run it efficiently and effectively. I hope 49ers fans can come together and support both QBs,” Sherman urged.

There are alot of coaches frowning right now that they will face Jimmy G. Facing a rookie who is learning the position has its challenges. But Jimmy knows this offense and can run it efficiently and effectively. I hope @49ers fans can come together and support both Qbs — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 18, 2022

Garoppolo Receives Other Defenders

Garoppolo’s defenders didn’t just include the ones who wore a 49ers helmet.

Some represented the media, like Bay Area columnist Ann Killion.

“Hope everyone appreciates how well Jimmy Garoppolo handled this weird situation for the past two years,” Killion shared.

Hope everyone appreciates how well Jimmy Garoppolo handled this weird situation for the past two years. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 18, 2022

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network called Garoppolo’s reemergence as “the ultimate insurance.”

The #49ers kept Jimmy Garoppolo as the ultimate insurance. That pays off now. https://t.co/rP9NQ2jl38 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

Finally, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle captured this scene: Garoppolo signing autographs for 49er fans.

Back to being beloved: Jimmy Garoppolo greets fans after press conference. #49ers pic.twitter.com/nRkxlCCTlE — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 18, 2022

Even The Athletic’s David Lombardi made this notation: He’s never seen a 49ers player walk out of a press conference to sign autographs in his years of covering the Niners.