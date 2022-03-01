49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Not Expected to Throw Until Summer: Report

For any NFL teams that may become interested in watching Jimmy Garoppolo throw during offseason workouts and see what kind of throwing motion he still has, that will likely have to wait.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday, March 1, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback — who has continued to be the subject of NFL trade talk with free agency set to begin March 16 — is going to be undergoing shoulder surgery that will keep him away from any kind of field workouts for the time being.

“49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Schefter added what the new surgery means for his trade stock this offseason.

“It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources,” Schefter included.

Shoulder Ailment Among Late Season Injuries for Jimmy G

Before the NFC playoffs, Garoppolo had been dealing with a Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) tear in his right thumb after the Tennessee Titans loss. Rookie Trey Lance took the starting reins for the Week 17 home victory over the Houston Texans.

This injury that requires surgery, though, came when Garoppolo played against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Garoppolo injured his shoulder during the wildcard win over Dallas, per sources,” Schefter posted. “He does not need thumb surgery for another injury he also played through. Surgery is expected to happen shortly.”

The Athletic’s David Lombardi hinted in a response tweet that the shoulder injury explained Garoppolo’s drop-off in his throwing motion.

Jimmy Garoppolo's shoulder injury came as a result of an awkward fall that was likely caused by his existing finger injury. The injury helps explain the drop-off of Garoppolo's play between the first and second halves in Dallas. Also makes 49ers' Green Bay win more remarkable https://t.co/iRWaNIvQkR — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 1, 2022

With the constant trade talks involving Garoppolo, how many teams have expressed interest in the 31-year-old who has guided the 49ers to two NFC title game appearances in three seasons including an appearance in Super Bowl 54?

“There is ‘significant interest’ in Garoppolo from multiple teams, per sources,” Schefter said.

But with his latest obstacle that requires going into the operating room, when is the approximate date that Garoppolo can start slinging the football?

“Preliminary estimates are that Garoppolo is expected to resume throwing sometime prior to the July 4 holiday,” Schefter posted. “If and when a trade is consummated, Garoppolo would be available to begin working with the new coaching and medical staff.

Preliminary estimates are that Garoppolo is expected to resume throwing sometime prior to the July 4 holiday. If and when a trade is consummated, Garoppolo would be available to begin working with the new coaching and medical staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

AFC General Manager Got Asked About Garoppolo Being a QB Possibility

While all 32 teams including the 49ers have sent members of their front office personnel to scout the 2022 NFL Draft class in Indianapolis this week, there are still free agency questions that general managers addressed to the media.

This includes the topic of Jimmy G possibly wearing their gameday attire in 2022.

One general manager who got asked about Garoppolo’s prospects of joining their team was Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert. Here’s what he told Jordan Elliot of SB Nation when asked about Jimmy G:

“We’ll never comment on any veteran or a college guy, just to kind of cut off those kind of questions,” Colbert told Elliot. “All the individual questions will be kept in house.”