49ers GM John Lynch Shares Encouraging Update on Dee Ford

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Dee Ford played just one game last fall and then neck and back injuries kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Nobody knew just how bad his injuries really were, but he’s been back at practice this offseason and his progress give the 49ers staff, including general manager John Lynch, plenty of hope.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Lynch said on KNBR’s Murph & Mac, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I mean, it’s been a while with Dee, and that was kind of a moving target, the stuff he was dealing with last year. He had confidence that he’d be back. It was hard for us to have that same confidence because you just didn’t know.

“We’ve been very encouraged. He’s been out there. We’re trying to be very judicious on how we bring him back. But he’s been super impactful when he’s been out there, and that’s always been the case with Dee, so we’ve just got to get him there.

“But he’s also got to train his body so he can go compete in a consistent manner and show up every week. Man, if he can do that, I’m really feeling, like 2019, in terms of this D-line … we think we’re going to be a force at that position. We’ve got to go do it but it’s starting to feel like 2019 where the mindset is going to be overwhelming quarterbacks, and that’s the great equalizer in a league that’s so set up for passing.”

Rumors Swirled on Ford Retiring

Ford recorded 6.5 sacks in 2019 (plus another in the postseason). However, he had none last year.

Following the 2020 season, rumors swirled that Ford might retire due to a back problem.

He recently put the rumors to rest, despite the long road to recovery.

“Hell no,” Ford told reporters last week. “No. No. I put in too much work. I haven’t put my best ball on tape yet. This is my life. This is what I do.”

Ford admitted he had no clue how long he would be out for last season, but the weeks kept adding up and soon he came to the realization that his season had ended.

“Initially, it was 4-5 weeks, but then that turned into ten weeks, then that turned into 15,” Ford shared. “As things progressed, we just kind of found out this thing was going to take a little longer than we expected. But we got it done.”

The Niners take on the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday evening but Ford won’t see the field as the club plans to stay cautious when it comes to his Ford’s return for 2021.

